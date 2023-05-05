May 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) It’s Not Tennis. It’s Not Pickleball. It’s Paddle Tennis

Paddle Tennis has become popular along Venice Beach.

@yovenicenews Its Not Tennis. Its Not Pickleball. Its Paddle Tennis. #paddletennis #tennis #pickleball #sports #venice #fyp ♬ Ukulele Island – Lux-Inspira
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) Venice Shorts: RVs Gone Wild

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

RVs Are Literally Everywhere and the Problem Further Expands and Complicates Closer to the Beach as an Extension of New...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Traci Park Praises Housing Facilities for At-Risk Veterans

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Park Successfully Led the la City Council in Unanimously Adjusting the Veterans’ Ami, Which Eliminated Income Restrictions That Hindered Disabled...

Photo: Instagram: @broadwayelementary
News

Broadway Elementary Ranked In U.S. News and World Report’s “Best California Elementary Schools”

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

By Zach Armstrong Broadway Elementary, a public school in Venice that serves K-6 and located at 1015 Lincoln Blvd., ranked...
News, Video

(Video) Hinano Cafe Celebrates 60 Years of Business

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

The Hinano Cafe, a local bar favorite and a minutes-walk from Venice Beach, has turned 60 years old. @yovenicenews Hinano...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ban On Single-Use Plastics Goes Into Effect in LA County

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

To-Go Containers, Cups, Dishes and Cutlery Provided Along With To-Go Food at la County Restaurants in Unincorporated Areas Have to...

Photo: Facebook: @Ludwig van Beethoven FanPage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jeremy Adler Buys Beethoven Market to Build New Cafe

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

Jeremy Adler Plans to Begin Construction On a New Cafe And Market Concept in The Upcoming Weeks.  Jeremy Adler, co-partner...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Venice Shorts: How About A Venice Resident Representing Venice In The Cd-11 Council Office? (Opinion)

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

When It Comes to Homelessness, Having a Venetian on the Cd-11 Staff Certainly Makes Sense Politically as Well as Governmentally...

Photo: Getty Images
News

These Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Are Coming to West LA This Weekend

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Cinco de Mayo, the Annual Commemoration of the Anniversary of Mexico’s Victory Over the Second French Empire at the Battle...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LA Council Declares May “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month”

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

The Declaration Was Made By Passing a Motion Authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Co-Authored by Chair Janice Hahn....

Photo: TikTok: @tonyslices
News

TikTok Video Alleges Man Set Car on Fire in Venice

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

In the 30-Second Video, a White Man With Gray Hair, a Beard, Skinny Jeans and a Green Jacket Is Seen...

Photo: Instagram: @souljaboy
News

West LA Resident and Rapper Soulja Boy Found Liable in Kidnapping

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Resolution Against RVs Parking in Certain Mar Vista Spots Introduced

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park Introduced a Resolution to Ban Oversized Vehicles From Parking on Various Streets in Westchester and Mar Vista...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR