(Video) It’s Not Tennis. It’s Not Pickleball. It’s Paddle Tennis

Paddle Tennis has become popular along Venice Beach.
@yovenicenews Its Not Tennis. Its Not Pickleball. Its Paddle Tennis. #paddletennis #tennis #pickleball #sports #venice #fyp ♬ Ukulele Island – Lux-Inspira
May 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
RVs Are Literally Everywhere and the Problem Further Expands and Complicates Closer to the Beach as an Extension of New...
May 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Park Successfully Led the la City Council in Unanimously Adjusting the Veterans’ Ami, Which Eliminated Income Restrictions That Hindered Disabled...
May 5, 2023 Zach Armstrong
By Zach Armstrong Broadway Elementary, a public school in Venice that serves K-6 and located at 1015 Lincoln Blvd., ranked...
The Hinano Cafe, a local bar favorite and a minutes-walk from Venice Beach, has turned 60 years old. @yovenicenews Hinano...
All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...
May 4, 2023 Zach Armstrong
To-Go Containers, Cups, Dishes and Cutlery Provided Along With To-Go Food at la County Restaurants in Unincorporated Areas Have to...
Jeremy Adler Plans to Begin Construction On a New Cafe And Market Concept in The Upcoming Weeks. Jeremy Adler, co-partner...
May 3, 2023 Dolores Quintana
All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
May 3, 2023 Nick Antonicello
When It Comes to Homelessness, Having a Venetian on the Cd-11 Staff Certainly Makes Sense Politically as Well as Governmentally...
May 3, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Cinco de Mayo, the Annual Commemoration of the Anniversary of Mexico’s Victory Over the Second French Empire at the Battle...
May 3, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Declaration Was Made By Passing a Motion Authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Co-Authored by Chair Janice Hahn....
May 2, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
In the 30-Second Video, a White Man With Gray Hair, a Beard, Skinny Jeans and a Green Jacket Is Seen...
Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior...
May 2, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Councilwoman Traci Park Introduced a Resolution to Ban Oversized Vehicles From Parking on Various Streets in Westchester and Mar Vista...
May 1, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...
