Law May Increase Amount of Homeless Shelters

Senator Catherine Blakespear Believes That Her Bill Could Be A “Transformational Idea” To Tackle Homelessness In California

Senate Bill 7, authored by Democratic Senator Catherine Blakespear from Encinitas, would mandate cities and counties to plan enough beds for all unhoused individuals, including permanent housing placements, and potentially impose sanctions against local governments that fail to do so.

Blakespear believes that her bill could be a “transformational idea” to tackle homelessness in California where other attempts have failed.

Cities throughout California are failing to provide sufficient shelter for their homeless populations, leaving thousands without homes, according to an Associated Press report.

Los Angeles County, for example, has more than 69,000 homeless residents but only 21,000 beds in shelters and temporary housing programs. Sacramento County, on the other hand, has just over 3,000 shelter and temporary housing beds for almost 9,300 unhoused residents.

Despite Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers’ assurances that homelessness is a top priority, there is currently no state requirement for cities and counties to ensure they have enough shelters or housing for homeless individuals.