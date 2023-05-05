May 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @broadwayelementary

Broadway Elementary Ranked In U.S. News and World Report’s “Best California Elementary Schools”

By Zach Armstrong

Broadway Elementary, a public school in Venice that serves K-6 and located at 1015 Lincoln Blvd., ranked 100th in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best California Elementary Schools list.

The school also ranked ninth among Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary Schools. Among California schools, it ranked 102nd for math proficiency and 176th for reading.

The school’s student population is 575, 86% of which scored at or above the proficient level for math while 84% scored at or above that for reading. Its minority enrollment is 85%, while 18% of students are economically disadvantaged.

Broadway is a single track school located just a mile away from the Pacific Ocean. Its historic brick building has stood since 1926, according to the school’s website.

