Ban On Single-Use Plastics Goes Into Effect in LA County

By Zach Armstrong

In certain parts of Los Angeles County, single-use plastics are now banned.

To-go containers, cups, dishes and cutlery provided along with to-go food at LA county restaurants in unincorporated areas have to either be recyclable or compostable. The move comes from a measure passed by the LA Board of Supervisors in April 2022. The board said single-use plastic plays a large part in the almost 30 million tons of waste the county produces annually.

Street vendors are exempt from the motion. The county says it will work with educating businesses owners about single-use plastics, while dining businesses can apply for a waiver if it shows the ban hurts them financially.

Foam products such as coolers, packaging and peanuts, and pool toys will also be phased out.

The county could investigate whether a business is complying if complaints are made. It might make fines as much as $100 per day per violation up to a maximum of $1000 per year.