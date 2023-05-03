May 3, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

These Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Are Coming to West LA This Weekend

By Zach Armstrong

Cinco de Mayo, the annual commemoration of the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, is a guaranteed fun time with food, partying and activities. In West LA, here are a few options for locals to celebrate the occasion.

“Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival”

On 7th Ave between California Avenue and Broadway Avenue in front of Oakwood Ark in Venice, this street festival will celebrate Mexican American heritage and local cultural diversity. 

The “Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival” will take place May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oakwood Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with the route starting at Lincoln Boulevard and California Avenue. The subsequent street festival, starting at 11 a.m., will include Aztec dancers, Princesa donaji De Oaxaca, Straight out of Venice Rapper Baby Dog, Santa Monica cheerleaders, classic cars, piñatas, authentic mexican food and more. 

Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historical-venice-cinco-de-mayo-parade-festival-tickets-603162915517?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

“Tequila tasting trail”

On May 5, Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal will host a “tequila tasting trail” in Abbot Kinney in Venice. 

The trail will include a cocktail making class at Vuori Apparel Venice Beach where attendees will learn how to mix Mexican cocktails. There will also be a patio party with tequila and mezcal tastings at GreenLeaf Kitchen and Cocktails. Bars and restaurants along Abbot Kinney will carry Nosotros tequila including RoosterFish, GreenLeaf Kitchen and Cocktails, Butcher’s Daughter, Felix, Nueva and The Little Friend Bar.

Carlos Soto started Nosotros when he immigrated from Costa Rica to the U.S. for college. He is now recognized as a recent Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur. As a way of doing things differently than other tequila brands, Nosotros supports LGBTQ+ woman-owned and operated distillery Destiladora Del Valle, blends highland and lowland agaves, designs its tequila for slow sipping as opposed to shot-taking and pioneers Earth-first sustainability initiatives.

For more information, contact emily@boncomms.com

 “Holy Guacamole Cinco de Mayo Run”

On May 6, locals have a chance to continue the Cinco de Mayo festivities with some fun and exercise at Palisades Park. From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the “Holy Guacamole Cinco de Mayo Run” will take place between Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica.

Participants can choose from a 5K, 10K, or 13.1 Half-Marathon. They will receive a shirt or can upgrade to a tech shirt, a Finisher’s Award and access to a worldwide community of runners. For each registration, a tree will be planted on the participant’s behalf through OneTreePlanted.org. Join a small, private group run with other runners and run pacers through a scenic route. All ages are welcome. No equipment or setup is needed. A “Swag bag” will also be mailed directly to participants.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holy-guacamole-cinco-de-mayo-run-los-angeles-tickets-591057036507?aff=erelexpmlt

Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl Party”

On May 5 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., the annual “Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl” party will start at Circle Bar and continue on to more Santa Monica bars with exclusive deals on drinks.

Registration begins at Circle Bar, located at 2926 Main St, Santa Monica, from 5 p..to 8 p.m. Event includes free entry to multiple Santa Monica hot spots, cover charges included at clubs and bars. VIP entry to an exclusive after party is also available.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-cinco-de-mayo-friday-pub-crawl-party-tickets-558112247757.

in News
