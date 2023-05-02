West LA Resident and Rapper Soulja Boy Found Liable in Kidnapping

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior Court jury on April 21 for an alleged incident that occurred at his Malibu home in 2019.

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior Court jury on April 21 for an alleged incident that occurred at his Malibu home on Feb. 1 2019.

Kayla Myers claimed she was held against her will and assaulted by the rapper and his assistant after being kicked out of a party at his home. The argument with the assistant was broken up by Soulja Boy, who allegedly punched and kicked her.

Myers also claimed to have been pistol-whipped and tied to a chair in the garage with an extension cord or duct tape, where she was held for over six hours. The original complaint read that the rapper held a gun to Myers’ head and told her she would not make it home.

The rapper denied the allegations and claimed that the damage inflicted to Myers was done by his manager. He also claimed that Myers was the aggressor on the night of the incident. The jury awarded $1,800 of the damages due to “mental health expenses” and $234,100 towards “physical and mental pain and suffering.”

Soulja Boy has not yet commented on the verdict that was recently announced. The rapper rose to fame in 2007 with the single “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”