Resolution Against RVs Parking in Certain Mar Vista Spots Introduced

Councilwoman Traci Park Introduced a Resolution to Ban Oversized Vehicles From Parking on Various Streets in Westchester and Mar Vista Between 2 A.M. And 6 A.M.

This is the second resolution she has introduced to prohibit vehicles exceeding 22 feet in length or 7 feet in height from parking overnight in the 11th District, which she represents. On April 14, the council approved a similar motion for several streets in Venice.

Park stated that her constituents expressed frustration and petitioned for the prohibition of large vehicles from parking in their neighborhoods. She referred to the resolution as a “small step” to address the concerns of her constituents.

The resolution calls for the City Council to instruct the Department of Transportation to post signs announcing “tow away, no parking” restrictions for oversized vehicles.