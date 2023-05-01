May 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are dealing with the reductions in food benefits.

Photo: Instagram: hamiltonarchla
News, Real Estate

“Shutter Island” author moves to Venice

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

Dennis Lehane, known for film and television shows such as “The Wire” and “Shutter Island”, reportedly paid $7.5 million for...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles rents declined during March

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

Median rents in the Los Angeles market saw a decline of .8% during March compared with the same time period...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hamptons-style Venice home goes for nearly $9 million

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

A Hamptons-style, oceanfront Venice Beach home designed by architect Ian Harrison is available for a price of over $8.8 million....
News, Video

Watch Skateboarders at Venice Beach Skate Park on Dreary April Day

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

By Zach Armstrong. The weather may have been cold and the sky may have been gray. But that doesn’t stop...

Photo: Mark Ryavec
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Tree Trimming Underway Thanks to the Vsa!

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

VSA Has Taken up the Task of Trimming Italian Stone Pine Trees. By Nick Antonicello Following the recent toppling of...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...

Photo: Instagram: @therosevenice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Rose Venice To Participate in 15th Annual DineLa Restaurant Week

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

They Will Serve Special Prix Fixe Menus For Lunch And Dinner Hundreds of Los Angeles restaurants are participating in the...

Photo: Instagram: @venicealehouse
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stareable Fest L.A., TV and Web Series Festival, Coming to Venice Ale House This Weekend

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

The three-day festival will include chats from professionals, pitch competition and speed networking sessions. Television fans, creators, and industry executives...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30  Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...

Photo: Facebook
News

Aleksi Archer Will Speak On Suicide Loss Survival This Thursday At UCLA’S Luskin Center

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

Actress and Philanthropist Speaks About Grief After the Loss of Her Father By Nick Antonicello When actress, comedian, and Venice...
News, Veterans, Video

Disabled Veterans Still Homeless After VA Opens New Housing

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

