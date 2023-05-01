Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are dealing with the reductions in food benefits.
Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits
“Shutter Island” author moves to Venice
Dennis Lehane, known for film and television shows such as “The Wire” and “Shutter Island”, reportedly paid $7.5 million for...
Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...
Los Angeles rents declined during March
Median rents in the Los Angeles market saw a decline of .8% during March compared with the same time period...
Hamptons-style Venice home goes for nearly $9 million
A Hamptons-style, oceanfront Venice Beach home designed by architect Ian Harrison is available for a price of over $8.8 million....
Watch Skateboarders at Venice Beach Skate Park on Dreary April Day
April 28, 2023 Zach Armstrong
By Zach Armstrong. The weather may have been cold and the sky may have been gray. But that doesn’t stop...
Venice Shorts: Tree Trimming Underway Thanks to the Vsa!
April 28, 2023 Nick Antonicello
VSA Has Taken up the Task of Trimming Italian Stone Pine Trees. By Nick Antonicello Following the recent toppling of...
Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct
April 28, 2023 Zach Armstrong
James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....
Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee
April 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!
Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
The Rose Venice To Participate in 15th Annual DineLa Restaurant Week
They Will Serve Special Prix Fixe Menus For Lunch And Dinner Hundreds of Los Angeles restaurants are participating in the...
Stareable Fest L.A., TV and Web Series Festival, Coming to Venice Ale House This Weekend
The three-day festival will include chats from professionals, pitch competition and speed networking sessions. Television fans, creators, and industry executives...
Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”
Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...
Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!
April 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30 Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...
Aleksi Archer Will Speak On Suicide Loss Survival This Thursday At UCLA’S Luskin Center
April 25, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Actress and Philanthropist Speaks About Grief After the Loss of Her Father By Nick Antonicello When actress, comedian, and Venice...
Disabled Veterans Still Homeless After VA Opens New Housing
April 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...
