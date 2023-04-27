April 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s.

By Zach Armstrong

The Santa Monica Council approved a settlement to pay $122.5 million to 124 people who allegedly suffered sexual abuse from a former city employee.

This brings the total amount paid by Santa Monica over the actions of Eric Uller, who volunteered with the Police Activities League, to almost $230 million. Allegations say Uller abused young boys over a multi-decade period starting in the late 1980s. In 2018, he committed suicide before he stood trial. 

“My heart goes out to the victims who have experienced so much pain and heartbreak,” Mayor Gleam Davis said in a news release. “The settlement is the City’s best effort to address the suffering of the victims in a responsible way, while also acknowledging that the harm done to the victims cannot be undone.”

The City will pay $70 million within 10 days and the rest by the end of June. It already paid $107.3 million to 105 individuals. To make the payments, the city will reportedly take actions such as drawing down reserves in the general fund and borrowing from the workers compensation fund and the water fund.

After the abuse, Santa Monica will expand requirements for child abuse mandated reporter training for employees. It also created a Child Protection Committee, a child protection officer, a conduct for providing services to youth and updated volunteer screening.

