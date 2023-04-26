April 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @venicealehouse

Stareable Fest L.A., TV and Web Series Festival, Coming to Venice Ale House This Weekend

The three-day festival will include chats from professionals, pitch competition and speed networking sessions.

Television fans, creators, and industry executives are coming to Venice this weekend for Stareable Fest L.A., a three-day television and web series festival taking place at The Rose Room in Venice Ale House.

The event, which will occur April 28 through April 30, will feature new shows and creators along with valuable insight from industry professionals on how to break into the industry. It serves as an opportunity to network for future collaborations. 

Featured chats include Vox Media’s Lily Ladewig on how to pitch a TV show, Daniel Kellison on how he sold over 10 shows to Comedy Central and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase Diallo Riddle who will have a fireside chat.

The event will also include a live 90-Second ‘Elevator Pitch’ competition to judges from MACRO and Sony and a Saturday Night Dance Party with 80s/90s music, body painting, glitter bar and tarot card readings.

The Rose Room is located at 6 Rose Ave right along Venice Beach. For tickets, visit the website.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @therosevenice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Rose Venice To Participate in 15th Annual DineLa Restaurant Week

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

They Will Serve Special Prix Fixe Menus For Lunch And Dinner Hundreds of Los Angeles restaurants are participating in the...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30  Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...

Photo: Facebook
News

Aleksi Archer Will Speak On Suicide Loss Survival This Thursday At UCLA’S Luskin Center

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

Actress and Philanthropist Speaks About Grief After the Loss of Her Father By Nick Antonicello When actress, comedian, and Venice...
News, Veterans, Video

Disabled Veterans Still Homeless After VA Opens New Housing

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

First Lutheran Working With City Officials To End The RV Challenge Along Venice Boulevard

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

By Nick Antonicello Reverend John Palko Is In Contact With CD11 Councilmember Traci Park’s Office The situation along Venice Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Marc Ryavec
News, Opinion

Venice Stakeholders Association’s Comments on Traci Park’s Broken Bridge Housing Promise

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

By Marc Ryavec I have been struggling with how to address the phenomenon that someone I and many others in...

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage
News, Real Estate

Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...

Photo: Pardee Properties
News, Real Estate

Step into the Past with this Timeless Craftsman Home in Venice Beach Walk Street

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Home Listed For Sale For Over $2.6 Million The timeless Craftsman at 29 23rd Ave captures the pure vintage vibes...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Council Meetings Back Live And In Person

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Venice Neighborhood Council Meets in Person for First Time in Two Years, and Faces Challenges Ahead of the New Board’s...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR