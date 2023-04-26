Stareable Fest L.A., TV and Web Series Festival, Coming to Venice Ale House This Weekend

The three-day festival will include chats from professionals, pitch competition and speed networking sessions.

Television fans, creators, and industry executives are coming to Venice this weekend for Stareable Fest L.A., a three-day television and web series festival taking place at The Rose Room in Venice Ale House.

The event, which will occur April 28 through April 30, will feature new shows and creators along with valuable insight from industry professionals on how to break into the industry. It serves as an opportunity to network for future collaborations.

Featured chats include Vox Media’s Lily Ladewig on how to pitch a TV show, Daniel Kellison on how he sold over 10 shows to Comedy Central and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase Diallo Riddle who will have a fireside chat.

The event will also include a live 90-Second ‘Elevator Pitch’ competition to judges from MACRO and Sony and a Saturday Night Dance Party with 80s/90s music, body painting, glitter bar and tarot card readings.

The Rose Room is located at 6 Rose Ave right along Venice Beach. For tickets, visit the website.