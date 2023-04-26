Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, so plan ahead for this year’s Friday night fiesta! Hotel Casa del Mar is partnering with celebrity mezcal brand Dos Hombres to bring you a fun and festive unforgettable Cinco de Mayo experience.

Dos Hombres Mezcal was founded by the stars of the hit TV series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Cranston and Paul fell in love with Mezcal during a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico. Together they developed a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave they found in the area and Dos Hombres was born.

Along with its stunning ocean views and colorful sunsets, Hotel Casa del Mar is not just a destination for travelers, but also a local hotspot. With nightly live entertainment, craft cocktails, and delectable food, there's always something to enjoy at Casa del Mar.

On Cinco de Mayo, stop by for a cocktail or two from their Dos Hombres menu. Smooth sipping, sweet, or something spicy, their mixologist will have something just right for you. Another way to indulge is to reserve a Dos Hombres package. Packages can include a semi-private lobby cabana for up to 8 guests or a table for as many as 6. Packages include a bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal with mixers and garnishes, light bites, live music; and a collector’s bottle of Dos Hombres signed by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to enjoy on-site or take home.

This promises to be the perfect way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, surrounded by friends while enjoying some of the best mezcal in the world. It’s important to note that package availability is limited, so if you’re interested in a lobby cabana or table, reserve now. This is sure to be a popular event, and you won’t want to miss out.