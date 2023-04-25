Aleksi Archer Will Speak On Suicide Loss Survival This Thursday At UCLA’S Luskin Center

Actress and Philanthropist Speaks About Grief After the Loss of Her Father

By Nick Antonicello

When actress, comedian, and Venice local Aleksei Archer lost her Dad to suicide her whole world changed and came crashing down.

She told me her story several months ago when we ran into each other at the Friday Venice Farmer’s Market and spoke of this journey of courage and creating healing modalities that lead to a better perspective and understanding of this complicated issue of severe loss that blindsides the survivor.

Her options for recovery were few and far between in 2017, as mental health care for such survivors was not truly mainstream as concern, compassion, and conversation were difficult to seek out in a comfortable space and environment.

In April of 2020 in the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic, Archer began hosting her own group meetings via ZOOM to fill this obvious mental health gap for many who were suffering in silence.

For the stigma of suicide loss has changed and Aleksei Archer is leading the way from the head of the line this Thursday, April 27th as in many ways grieving is now out front and mainstream for those seeking help, understanding, and support in this tragic moment.

For Archer, this cause is personal and she will be the keynote speaker in a forum entitled, “Emerging themes in Behavioral Health,” at UCLA’s Luskin Center located at 425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles and the starting time is 3:30 PM with Archer scheduled to speak beginning at 4:15 PM.

To RSVP, click the link here: https://www.mourningglory.co/event-details/emerging-themes-in-behavioral-health-2023/form

For more information visit www.mourningglory.co

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year Venetian covering all things Venice. Have a take or a story that needs to be told? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com