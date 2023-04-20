April 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Photos

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County leaders lauded the agreement as a significant milestone, with Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn expressing the County’s commitment to working with the plaintiffs and the City of Los Angeles to implement the settlement. Hahn further added that the new resources would help address the crisis of homelessness and find regional solutions to the issue.

The agreement includes an estimated $850.5 million in funding to provide additional beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. This amount is in addition to the $293 million the County pledged to provide 6,700 beds for unhoused seniors and those experiencing homelessness near freeways during the lawsuit.
The historic settlement will also provide 1,000 new mental health and substance use disorder beds and 450 subsidies for enriched residential care in board and care beds throughout the County. The number of County street outreach teams will be increased to cover all Los Angeles City Council Districts and wrap-around medical and social services will be provided for the 13,000 permanent and interim housing beds the City has committed to build in its separate settlement with LA Alliance.

The County and LA Alliance reached an initial settlement last year, which led to the expansion of mental health and substance use disorder beds from 300 to 1,000, and the addition of 450 new subsidies for enriched residential care for board and care beds. Both sides will now ask U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to dismiss the case against the County so that the settlement can go into effect. Supervisor Hilda L. Solis expressed her gratitude for the new resources, which will provide more beds and services to unhoused residents, including those living on Skid Row in her district.

County leaders express their satisfaction with the newly reached settlement with LA Alliance and emphasize their commitment to working together to resolve the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

“The settlement with LA Alliance demonstrates that this is a new day in Los Angeles where City and County leaders are fully aligned in responding to the homelessness crisis with the urgency and close coordination that is required,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “I am happy to have this court case behind us so we can focus 100% of our energy and resources on solving the crisis. We are in a state of emergency, and there’s no time to waste.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District, highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in the settlement proceedings. “I am pleased that both the County and the City were able to come to agreements on clear roles and deliverables by each party. We both must satisfy our respective responsibility to one another and to our constituents at large. I will continue to drive the County towards more accountable and transparent homeless solutions with all 88 cities, as we partner to bring housing and services to those most in need.”

The County declared a local emergency on homelessness in January, and since then, they have been mobilizing additional resources to tackle the crisis. These efforts include resolving encampments, collaborating with cities, providing more interim and supportive housing, and expanding mental health and substance use disorder services.

The County has been working on this issue for the past 5½ years, placing more than 90,000 people in permanent housing, providing nearly 124,000 with temporary shelter, and preventing 22,000 others from falling into homelessness. With the new settlement, they hope to continue to make progress and find solutions to this ongoing crisis.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Walker Studios
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bar Coucou Brings Parisian Flair to Venice with Artisanal Cocktails and Locally-Sourced Cuisine

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Aperitif culture meets coastal California at Bar Coucou in Venice Bar Coucou, the new hot spot on 218 Main Street...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice,...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on...

Photo: Facebook
News

STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival By Staff Writer The STP Foundation and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training By Staff Writer The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook
News

Calling All Hotdoggers: Iconic Muscle Beach Location Grand Re-Opening Is Happening Soon

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Prominent Restaurant at Muscle Beach for Over 70 Years Is Back By Staff Writer Hot Dog on a Stick is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Settlement Reached in Stabbing Case Involving Redmond O’Neal

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Settles Civil Suit Filed by Seth Cooper Folkerson Over 2018 Incident By Staff Writer Seth Cooper Folkerson,...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic Art Walk
News

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Celebrates 44 Years of Supporting Community Health Center

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Hundreds of Donated Artworks Exhibited and Auctioned to Fund Innovative Healthcare Services for Over 45,000 People in Need. Charles Gaines...

Photo: Luxury Level
News, Real Estate

Bradley Cooper’s Venice Bungalow Hits the Market

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Home Originally Built In 1921, Extensively Remodeled This stunning contemporary bungalow located in Venice, one of L.A.’s trendiest neighborhoods, is...

Rendering: HDR, Inc
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

Project expected to be completed in 2028 Construction work on the replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital has accelerated...
News, Video

$500 Reward Offered for Return of Dog Stolen in Venice

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

A $500 reward is being offered for the return of Bella, a chihuahua stolen recenty in Venice. Anyone with information...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo in Santa Monica Opens Patio for Spring Brunches

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...
News

Los Angeles City Council Requests Review of Anti-Camping Law’s Effectiveness and Cost

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Lawmakers direct review of section 41.18 of LA Municipal Code By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has directed...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Man Believed to Be Mentally Ill Barricades Himself in Venice Beach Store for Three Hours

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Wednesday afternoon incident occurs on 1100 block of Ocean Front Walk A man who officers believed to be mentally ill...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rally Planned in Los Angeles as Kroger and Albertsons Workers Oppose Proposed Megamerger

April 13, 2023

Read more
April 13, 2023

Ralle planned 3 pm Thursday at Ralphs located at 3410 W 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA  ​​Grocery store workers from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR