Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week

The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training

By Staff Writer

The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles Public Library has scheduled several events weekly on Wednesdays to cater to a wide range of interests.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children are welcome to join the Storytelling and Reading (STAR) volunteer, Judy, to share the joy of reading. Attendees who participate in three STAR events at the branch will take home a free book.

From 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., the library has collaborated with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to offer Hands-Only CPR training. This training, which lasts less than 10 minutes, teaches a life-saving skill that enables individuals to respond confidently in an emergency. The training involves CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths and is only applicable for use on teenagers or adults. It is easy to follow, and no documentation is required for those who would like to participate. However, note that this is not a certified CPR course.

For those looking for an opportunity to unwind, Venice Branch Library is hosting the Yoga For Everyone class on Wednesdays, specifically on April 19, 2023, and April 26 at 12:30 p.m. The event aims to bring participants’ bodies, minds, and spirits back into balance through movement, body awareness, and breath. All levels are welcome to participate in the program, which is generously funded by the Friends of Venice Branch Library.

The library also offers a Build & Play Workshop in collaboration with Bricks4Kidz West L.A. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and Wednesday, April 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This hands-on program is limited to 12 participants, and children will build age-appropriate models to develop their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills in a fun and engaging way. Interested individuals are advised to RSVP to venice@lapl.org.

Venice Branch Library’s Wednesday events promise to be informative, educational, and enjoyable. All are welcome to participate in any or all of these events.