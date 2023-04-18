Calling All Hotdoggers: Iconic Muscle Beach Location Grand Re-Opening Is Happening Soon

Prominent Restaurant at Muscle Beach for Over 70 Years Is Back

By Staff Writer

Hot Dog on a Stick is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its iconic Muscle Beach location on April 22nd. To celebrate this milestone, we are giving away free limited-edition merchandise to all of our loyal Hotdoggers.

Come reunite with your fellow Hot Dog On A Stick fans and reminisce about the good old days while sipping on our famous Hand-Stomped Lemonade. It is an opportunity to be a part of Venice Beach’s history. Free merchandise is available if you RSVP at https://bit.ly/3mbnUg2. Quantities are limited.

The restaurant’s press release says, “Hot Dog on a Stick has been a fixture at Muscle Beach for over 70 years, serving up delicious hot dogs on a stick, hand-stomped lemonade, and other tasty treats. Our iconic location has been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and we are excited to reopen our doors to the community.”

According to Patch.com, the reopening will be accompanied by these special guests and activities: Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis stomping the first lemon to commemorate the reopening of the landmark location, a giveaway of a free small Original Lemonade from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a lemon-stomping station where you can take a try at being a true Hotdogger, a Hotdogger reunion—over 100 gathered past and present to honor this historic location and, of course, the already mentioned free, sweet limited-edition swag.