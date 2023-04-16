April 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: HDR, Inc

Construction Progresses on Replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital

Project expected to be completed in 2028

Construction work on the replacement of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital has accelerated with the recent arrival of an orange tower crane, marking a significant milestone in the year-and-a-half-long project. 

Located on a 6.3-acre site at 4640-4660 Lincoln Boulevard, the new hospital will feature a nine-story patient tower on the former site of a surface parking lot and a medical office building. The existing hospital, which was completed in the 1970s, will remain operational until the replacement is completed.

The new hospital, designed by HDR, Inc., will be a contemporary glass-clad building standing approximately 190 feet tall. According to a presentation given to the City Planning Commission in May 2020, the new hospital is initially expected to have a maximum of 96 patient beds, with plans to expand to a maximum capacity of 160 beds in the future. The facility will offer new operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and gastroenterology labs, interventional procedure suites, and an expanded emergency department.

The ongoing construction is being carried out by contractor Rudolph and Sletten Inc., and has also required the opening of a new lobby and main entrance on the north side of the existing hospital. The new building is currently on track to be completed by 2028, at which point the original 1970s hospital will be demolished.

Cedars-Sinai is undertaking this project to modernize the Marina Del Rey Hospital in compliance with a state law that requires the retrofit or replacement of acute care facilities by 2030. Other health systems in the Los Angeles area, including Kaiser Permanente and Dignity Health, have also taken steps to upgrade or redevelop their own facilities before the deadline.

