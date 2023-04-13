April 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Citizen App

Man Believed to Be Mentally Ill Barricades Himself in Venice Beach Store for Three Hours

Wednesday afternoon incident occurs on 1100 block of Ocean Front Walk

A man who officers believed to be mentally ill barricaded himself inside a store at the Venice Beach Boardwalk for about three hours on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Warren Moore with the LAPD told Patch that the man walked into the store from a side entrance at about 1:08 p.m. and started breaking glass inside. Moore said the man was not armed, and there were no other people inside the store with him.

Police closed the area near the 1100 block of Ocean Front Walk at around 3 p.m. and asked that people avoid the area during the investigation.

A witness told KNX News that the man had been talking incoherently before entering the market, and people scrambled from the store when he went inside. A mental-health negotiation team was dispatched to the scene in hopes of talking the man out of the store.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police were able to convince the man to come to the front door of the store using a sandwich and took him into custody, according to KNX News reports. No injuries were reported, according to LAPD. The situation was resolved without further incident.

