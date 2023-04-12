Los Angeles Planning Department Releases Revised Draft of Al Fresco Ordinance

Public Input Sought on Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Planning Department recently unveiled a revised draft of the proposed Al Fresco Ordinance, which aims to regulate outdoor dining on private property. Planning Department officials stated that the revised ordinance takes into account feedback received during the public hearing and comment period on the initial draft, which took place in November. The revisions primarily focus on parking relief, operational standards, and alcohol authorizations.

One of the main goals of the Planning Department is to create a simple and streamlined transition process for current outdoor dining operations, in compliance with Zoning Code regulations, as well as for restaurants looking to expand their outdoor dining options in the future. Many restaurants in Los Angeles had taken advantage of temporary outdoor dining regulations that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic when indoor dining was banned by health officials. However, with the end of COVID emergency declarations, there has been a rolling back of al-fresco dining permits, despite the popularity of outdoor dining among residents.

Mayor Karen Bass has expressed her support for the revised ordinance’s efforts to promote outdoor dining in the city. In a statement, Mayor Bass said, “Al Fresco shows us a better way that supports small businesses, creates jobs, and adds vibrancy to our neighborhoods. I directed city departments to work together to make this a permanent Al Fresco program that incorporates everything that made the temporary program successful and to make the process simple and easy to navigate for our restaurants.” Mayor Bass has also indicated that she will continue to work with city departments involved in the efforts to create a permanent program for outdoor dining.

The revised Al Fresco ordinance is scheduled to be considered along with a staff recommendation report by the City Planning Commission on April 27. Residents of Los Angeles are encouraged to provide further feedback on the ordinance via email at alfresco.planning@lacity.org or through hard copy submissions to the mailing address: Marry Richardson, Department of City Planning, 200 N. Spring Street, Room 701, Los Angeles, CA, 90012.