April 11, 2023
Venice Beach, Los Angeles

Venice Chamber of Commerce Seeks Board Director Nominations and Marketing & Operations Coordinator

Chamber also looking to hire a marketing and operations coordinator

The Venice Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for board directors who will be responsible for setting the goals of the organization and working on programs that will benefit businesses in the local community. Members in good standing are encouraged to submit their name or nominate a candidate who may be interested in serving on the board.

Nominations are due by April 30, 2022, and can be made by calling 310-822-5425 or sending an email to info@venicechamber.net

The Chamber is eager to receive nominations from qualified individuals who are passionate about contributing to the growth and success of local businesses in Venice.

In addition, the Chamber is also seeking to hire a Marketing & Operations Coordinator. 

“This exceptional opportunity offers the flexibility of working from home while also contributing to our in-person meetings & events. As the key point of contact for various duties, you’ll oversee both routine functions and special projects with your unwavering work ethic and exceptional organizational skills. Your success will depend on your ability to collaborate and communicate seamlessly with all stakeholders towards achieving our collective goals,” the Chamber said.

Submit your resume and cover letter by April 30 at info@venicechamber.net. For more information visit https://files.constantcontact.com/fb32daa5001/f1bc26b9-1551-4877-a7dd-1a298492e492.pdf

in News
