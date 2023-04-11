April 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).

Los Angeles Assemblyman Miguel Santiago Announces Bid to Unseat Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from Los Angeles, announced on Friday that he will challenge LA City Councilman Kevin de León in next year’s election. This comes after de León’s participation in a leaked audio recording that contained racist comments.

In a statement, Santiago referred to the decision to run against his longtime ally and friend as “difficult,” but emphasized that Los Angeles needs healing and effective representation in its neighborhoods. “The time for change in Los Angeles’ 14th District is now,” Santiago stated. “The current councilmember’s refusal to respect the overwhelming calls to step down, from the people he is supposed to serve all the way to the president of the United States, is holding back the progress we need on homelessness, housing, and the economic recovery we need in our neighborhoods.”

Santiago, who was elected to the Assembly in 2014 after previously serving on the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, has positioned himself as a candidate for change and progress in the 14th District.

De León, along with then-Council President Nury Martinez, then-Councilman Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, were caught in a leaked audio recording participating in a backroom conversation that discussed ways to disenfranchise Black voters through a redistricting process and made racist comments. 

The recording surfaced on October 11 and prompted President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, to state in a briefing that President Biden was “glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should.”

As the upcoming election approaches, all eyes will be on the race between Santiago and de León, with many residents of Los Angeles’ 14th District eager to see how the candidates address the issues of racism, representation, and progress in their communities.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Citizen App
News

Westchester Accessory Dwelling Unit Fire Kills 86-Year-Old Occupant

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A fire in a Westchester accessory...
News, Real Estate

Luxury Venice Home on Abbot Kinney Features Custom Plunge Pool

April 9, 2023

Read more
April 9, 2023

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home hits market for $6.8 million  By Dolores Quintana A custom-built home is now on the market in...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station Eyed for Affordable Housing Redevelopment

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Photo: Citizen App.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand...
News

Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident The search is on for two male suspects who...
News

Board of Supervisors Delays Vote on ‘Depopulate and Decarcerate’ Plan for County Jails

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar Opens in Marina del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA’s Diverse Culinary Landscape

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience Venice and Santa Monica’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alleged Grease Thief Taken Into Custody by Beverly Hills Police

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Library Partners with LA County to Provide Hands-Only CPR Training

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Thursday training will be a brief, easy-to-learn session aimed at equipping participants with life-saving skills The Venice – Abbot Kinney...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Improving Greenery in LA County Can Boost Life Expectancy, UCLA Study Finds

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR