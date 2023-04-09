Luxury Venice Home on Abbot Kinney Features Custom Plunge Pool

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home hits market for $6.8 million

By Dolores Quintana

A custom-built home is now on the market in Venice, at 514 Santa Clara Ave as reported by Patch.com. Located right by Abbot Kinney, the beach, the entire and very walkable neighborhood is waiting for you. The listing calls it a captivating escape that is a lush oasis that offers resort living in the heart of the city.

The property has 4,811 square feet of living space and four ensuite bedrooms with six and bathrooms for $6,875,000 million. Outside there is a custom plunge pool with a spa, next to the patio, and a fire pit with seating. Inside the home opens out into a grand entry, main living room, and gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances, a huge center island, and a bar. The family room space has sliding glass doors from floor to ceiling.

The steel-accented floating staircase leads up to three of the four bedrooms, one of which is the master bedroom that comes with a fireplace, a study, a walk-in closet, a soaking tub in a spa-style bath and a shower with built-in seating.

On the third floor is where entertainment reigns, there is a gym, recreation room, theater, and wine fridge nearby the outdoor deck with 1,036 square feet of space for relaxation. The home has its own elevator, a dry sauna, a central vacuum system, and a Smart Home Crestron automation system.

The listing agent is Tamra (Tami) Pardee at Pardee Properties