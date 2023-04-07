April 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station Eyed for Affordable Housing Redevelopment

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing

Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station 5 located at 6621 W. Manchester Avenue could potentially be redeveloped into affordable housing, as per a recent motion introduced by 11th District Councilmember Traci Park. 

The fire station ceased operations in 2006 and has remained vacant since then. Councilmember Park’s motion states that the  property could be eligible for redevelopment under the City’s Asset Evaluation Framework, which identifies sites for “higher and better uses.” 

The motion suggests that the former fire station could be suitable for housing options such as seniors, families, veterans, or general workforce members. 

The motion has been referred to the Council’s Housing and Homelessness Committee for further consideration, and it calls for multiple departments, including the City Administrative Officer, Chief Legislation Analyst, Housing Department, General Services Department, and Planning Department, to conduct a review of the 6621 Manchester Avenue site and issue a report back.

Photo: Citizen App.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand...
News

Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident The search is on for two male suspects who...
News

Board of Supervisors Delays Vote on 'Depopulate and Decarcerate' Plan for County Jails

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the "Advanced Clean Car II Rule," last August's update to the state's...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar Opens in Marina del Rey

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Santa Monica's popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA's Diverse Culinary Landscape

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience Venice and Santa Monica's...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alleged Grease Thief Taken Into Custody by Beverly Hills Police

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Library Partners with LA County to Provide Hands-Only CPR Training

April 5, 2023

April 5, 2023

Thursday training will be a brief, easy-to-learn session aimed at equipping participants with life-saving skills The Venice – Abbot Kinney...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location to Celebrate 44th Year

April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year's event to take place April 18 to May 19 Venice Family...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Improving Greenery in LA County Can Boost Life Expectancy, UCLA Study Finds

April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

Over 3,200 Individuals Receive $38.4 Million from Los Angeles' Basic Income Pilot Program

April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles' year-long...
Crime, News

Man Accused of Fatal Shooting in Venice Turns Himself In

April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023

Donald Ray Boyce charged with murder in connection to March 26 shooting A man accused of fatally shooting another man...
News

LAFD Contains Fire That Broke Out in Mar Vista Apartment Laundry Room

April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023

No injuries in Saturday morning fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire in a three-story apartment building in Mar Vista...

Photo: LAWA
News, Real Estate

LAX Releases Construction Photos of New Automated People Mover System

April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023

The people mover will run along a 2.25-mile concrete guideway that was completed last year Los Angeles World Airports has...

