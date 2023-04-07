Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident

The search is on for two male suspects who are currently on the run after a carjacking and shooting incident occurred just a short walking distance from Santa Monica State Beach late Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident took place near the intersection of Main Street and Bicknell Avenue, close to the beach parking lot. According to officials, the suspects fled the scene in an innocent woman’s SUV before crashing the stolen vehicle in the nearby Venice neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has set up a perimeter in the area in hopes of locating the suspects, who are believed to be armed, with one of them potentially carrying a semi-automatic gun. Fortunately, the woman whose SUV was stolen and crashed was not injured in the shooting.

As of now, the suspects remain at large, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.