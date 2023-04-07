Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand tract Wednesday evening.

On April 5, 2023, at approximately 5:29 p.m., a fire broke out at a three-story home located at 4815 S Roma Court in the “Silver Strand” tract. The fire, which was contained mostly to the attic of the 4,601-square-foot home built in 1985 required the swift response of 26 firefighters to bring it under control.

According to the fire department, the firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes of the emergency call and took 24 minutes to extinguish the flames. They carefully protected the belongings below before applying water to the fire, preventing extensive damage to the property. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by authorities, and further details are pending as the investigation continues.