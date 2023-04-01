Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian Buys $6.2M Venice Home After Netflix Acquisition

The “Happy Feet” producer invests in a custom-built 3-story brick and cedar home with high-end finishes and canal views

By Dolores Quintana

Zareh Nalbandian, producer and CEO of Australian animation studio Animal Logic has purchased a new home in Venice for $6.2 million. The move comes after Netflix’s acquisition of Animal Logic in a deal that cost the streaming service over $700 million. Nalbandian’s credits include “Happy Feet”, “The Matrix” and “Peter Rabbit.”

Originally, the home was listed for $7.6 million a year ago and like so many other luxury properties the price was lowered more than once. The home is a custom build from 2002 and is a brick and cedar structure with a gated entry. In the 3,700 square feet of living space, you will find four bedrooms and six bathrooms with blonde hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with an elevator that makes getting to any of the home’s three floors a breeze.

The emphasis is one bright light and from the white oak door that lets you in, you enter into a great room with a living area that holds a linear fireplace, built-in shelves and a wet bar. The sliding glass doors let you out into the patio area that leads you into the front yard. Next to the great room is a dining alcove and a streamlined kitchen stuffed with top-of-the-line appliances and an eat-in island.

You will find the sumptuous master bedroom on the second floor and it has a private balcony that gives you a great view of the canals, a large walk-in closet, a built-in stone-topped dresser and a fireplace with its own seating area. The master bath is a spa-style bathroom with a Victoria & Albert matte black soaking tub and a huge glass-enclosed shower. There are two other ensuite bedrooms and laundry facilities on the second floor as well.

On the third floor, there is a rooftop deck, another ensuite bedroom, and a rooftop deck room with another wet bar with a beverage center, gym. The home has an attached two-vehicle garage close to the alleyway.

Pardee Properties Tami Pardee and Emma Russell were the buyer’s representatives and the listing agent was Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica