April 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Engel & Völkers.

Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian Buys $6.2M Venice Home After Netflix Acquisition

The “Happy Feet” producer invests in a custom-built 3-story brick and cedar home with high-end finishes and canal views

By Dolores Quintana

Zareh Nalbandian, producer and CEO of Australian animation studio Animal Logic has purchased a new home in Venice for $6.2 million. The move comes after Netflix’s acquisition of Animal Logic in a deal that cost the streaming service over $700 million. Nalbandian’s credits include “Happy Feet”, “The Matrix” and “Peter Rabbit.” 

Originally, the home was listed for $7.6 million a year ago and like so many other luxury properties the price was lowered more than once. The home is a custom build from 2002 and is a brick and cedar structure with a gated entry. In the 3,700 square feet of living space, you will find four bedrooms and six bathrooms with blonde hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with an elevator that makes getting to any of the home’s three floors a breeze. 

The emphasis is one bright light and from the white oak door that lets you in, you enter into a great room with a living area that holds a linear fireplace, built-in shelves and a wet bar. The sliding glass doors let you out into the patio area that leads you into the front yard. Next to the great room is a dining alcove and a streamlined kitchen stuffed with top-of-the-line appliances and an eat-in island. 

You will find the sumptuous master bedroom on the second floor and it has a private balcony that gives you a great view of the canals, a large walk-in closet, a built-in stone-topped dresser and a fireplace with its own seating area. The master bath is a spa-style bathroom with a Victoria & Albert matte black soaking tub and a huge glass-enclosed shower. There are two other ensuite bedrooms and laundry facilities on the second floor as well. 

On the third floor, there is a rooftop deck, another ensuite bedroom, and a rooftop deck room with another wet bar with a beverage center, gym. The home has an attached two-vehicle garage close to the alleyway.

Pardee Properties Tami Pardee and Emma Russell were the buyer’s representatives and the listing agent was Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Continues to Collect Garbage Despite Storm Damage

March 31, 2023

Read more
March 31, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...

Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Launches Campaign for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Stop the Merger” Campaign Launched to Prevent $25 Billion Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...

Photo: Facebook (@benjerryvenicebeach).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

On April 3, ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store on the Venice...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Favor Outdoor Dining, Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Learn Surgical Skills at Cedars-Sinai’s Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)
News

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Brace for Surge in Demand as Emergency Allotments End

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

LAX Launches $30 Billion Overhaul to Improve Traveler Experience Ahead of Olympics

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

$30 billion overhaul intended to address traffic and terminal access problems  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to undergo...
News, Real Estate

Office Sales in L.A. Plummet 76% in First Two Months of 2023

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News

Los Angeles County Board Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

Proposition 22 Upheld as Court Allows Uber, Lyft to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

Los Angeles City Council Takes Steps to Address RV Homelessness

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6 Million From Investors, 92-Year-Old Playa Del Rey Resident

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR