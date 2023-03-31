March 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Continues to Collect Garbage Despite Storm Damage

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California

Despite being damaged by consecutive atmospheric rivers in January, the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 has continued to perform impressively during its first year of operation. The innovative program, designed by the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, has collected over 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to the Pacific.

During the storms, the rough waters damaged one of the barrier system’s two nets, allowing trash to flow out to the Pacific. Crews were able to connect a temporary floating barrier in late January to guide garbage into the collector. The system, designed by Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, was the first of its kind in the U.S.

Since its installation in October, the solar-powered interceptor has collected more than 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to Santa Monica Bay. Despite damage to an older boom system upstream, the interceptor has continued to catch thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California.

After a temporary fix was made to the interceptor in February, it operated smoothly, catching all the debris that had accumulated upstream when a trash-collecting boom failed in March.

According to Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Public Works Department, the interceptor has performed impressively in its first year of operation. “We’re so pleased with its progress over the first year,” Lee told the LA Times. 

The Ocean Cleanup project aims to remove 90% of all floating plastic in the world’s oceans by 2040. Its machines have been deployed in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and in rivers to prevent trash from entering the oceans.

The Ballona Creek Receptor is an innovative program launched by The Ocean Cleanup to tackle plastic pollution at the source in Los Angeles. The program involves the installation of a custom-designed trash interceptor that captures plastic waste and other debris before it reaches the Pacific Ocean. The interceptor works by using a combination of floating barriers, conveyor belts, and bins to collect and sort the plastic waste. This waste is then transported to a recycling facility for proper disposal. The Ballona Creek Receptor is a key part of The Ocean Cleanup’s overall strategy to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, and it serves as a model for similar initiatives in other cities around the world. Through their efforts, The Ocean Cleanup is raising awareness about the devastating impact of plastic pollution and inspiring individuals, communities, and governments to take action to protect our oceans and the planet.

Despite the continued threat of tempestuous weather, the Ballona Creek trash collector’s first storm season is ongoing, but the interceptor appears ready to face the challenge.

in News
Related Posts
Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).
News

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Launches Campaign for LA District Attorney

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Stop the Merger” Campaign Launched to Prevent $25 Billion Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...

Photo: Facebook (@benjerryvenicebeach).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

On April 3, ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store on the Venice...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Favor Outdoor Dining, Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Learn Surgical Skills at Cedars-Sinai’s Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)
News

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Brace for Surge in Demand as Emergency Allotments End

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

LAX Launches $30 Billion Overhaul to Improve Traveler Experience Ahead of Olympics

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

$30 billion overhaul intended to address traffic and terminal access problems  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to undergo...
News, Real Estate

Office Sales in L.A. Plummet 76% in First Two Months of 2023

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News

Los Angeles County Board Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

Proposition 22 Upheld as Court Allows Uber, Lyft to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

Los Angeles City Council Takes Steps to Address RV Homelessness

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6 Million From Investors, 92-Year-Old Playa Del Rey Resident

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Asparagus with Charred Scallion and Miso-Tahini. Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant Food + Wine on Abbot Kinney Reveals Changes to Their Spring Menu

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

New wines and cocktails added to menu as well By Dolores Quintana Plant Food + Wine has a new menu...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR