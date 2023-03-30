March 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Jonathan Hatami. Photo: Facebook (@JonathanHatami).

Prosecutor Jonathan Hatami Launches Campaign for LA District Attorney

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal in his opposition to DA George Gascón’s policies

Jonathan Hatami, a prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, announced on Wednesday his candidacy for the district attorney position in the 2024 election. Hatami, who has prosecuted several high-profile cases against the parents of tortured and murdered children, promised “truth and justice over politics” on his campaign website and in a video announcing his bid for office.

In his announcement video, Hatami criticized the current District Attorney George Gascón for his policies, stating that “in the midst of our public safety crisis, I’ve seen the failures of our elected leaders who promised to do better but only end up making things worse.”

Hatami, a prosecutor in the Complex Child Abuse Unit at the Hall of Justice in downtown LA, has been vocal in his opposition to Gascón’s policies, which have drawn criticism from various groups. In 2020, Gascón ordered Hatami to remove charges against a parent accused of torturing and murdering her young daughter, which Hatami publicly criticized.
Gascón, a criminal justice reformer who opposes the death penalty and over-incarceration of people of color, narrowly defeated incumbent Jackie Lacey in the 2020 election. However, he has faced two failed recall petitions in 2021 and 2022 for being perceived as soft on crime.

Hatami, a child abuse survivor, says that personal experiences prompted him to dedicate his life to helping abused and neglected children. He has worked on thousands of domestic violence, hate crime, and complex homicide cases, as well as physical and sexual abuse cases involving children. Hatami was a prosecutor in the trial against the mother of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez and her boyfriend, both of whom are now serving prison time for torture and murder.

If elected, Hatami says he plans to prioritize public safety with the implementation of strategies to prevent crime, maintain peace, hold violent offenders accountable, and establish a path to success for low-level offenders. He is a graduate of California State University-Northridge and the University of Nebraska law school, and he served as a deputy district attorney in various locations before being selected to serve in the country’s first Complex Child Abuse unit in LA’s Hall of Justice in 2016.

in News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Stop the Merger” Campaign Launched to Prevent $25 Billion Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

March 30, 2023

Read more
March 30, 2023

Critics say the proposed merger, which is currently under review by the FTC, would create a monopoly in many areas...

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms –...

Photo: Facebook (@benjerryvenicebeach).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

On April 3, ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store on the Venice...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Favor Outdoor Dining, Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes Last week we asked readers for their...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Learn Surgical Skills at Cedars-Sinai’s Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)
News

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Brace for Surge in Demand as Emergency Allotments End

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

LAX Launches $30 Billion Overhaul to Improve Traveler Experience Ahead of Olympics

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

$30 billion overhaul intended to address traffic and terminal access problems  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to undergo...
News, Real Estate

Office Sales in L.A. Plummet 76% in First Two Months of 2023

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News

Los Angeles County Board Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

Proposition 22 Upheld as Court Allows Uber, Lyft to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

Los Angeles City Council Takes Steps to Address RV Homelessness

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6 Million From Investors, 92-Year-Old Playa Del Rey Resident

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Asparagus with Charred Scallion and Miso-Tahini. Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant Food + Wine on Abbot Kinney Reveals Changes to Their Spring Menu

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

New wines and cocktails added to menu as well By Dolores Quintana Plant Food + Wine has a new menu...
News

Vote This Sunday in the Venice Neighborhood Council Election!

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Vote in-person at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue. Polls open at 10:00 AM By Nick Antonicello  VENICE –...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR