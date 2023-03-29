March 30, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (n/naka)

Palms Chef Nominated for Outstanding Chef at James Beard Foundation Awards

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists

Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms – have a chance to take home James Beard Foundation Awards this year, although the competition is stiff. Finalists this week were announced for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards following the release of a long list of semi-finalists by the panel of judges in January.

This year’s list of finalists is diverse, with nominees from across the country, including Lynn, Massachusetts, and Clawson, Michigan, as well as powerhouses like Los Angeles, Chicago and NYC. Southern California, however, did not receive any finalist nods for Outstanding Restaurant or Best New Restaurant. 

The only Westside restaurant included among the finalists is Niki Nakayama’s n/naka, located in Palms, which has been nominated for Outstanding Chef. N/Naka is a renowned fine-dining restaurant located in Palms, Los Angeles, known for its meticulously crafted kaiseki cuisine, a traditional multi-course Japanese dining experience. The restaurant, led by Chef Niki Nakayama, offers a modern take on kaiseki cuisine, featuring dishes that reflect the seasons and highlight the flavors of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. With a focus on quality and attention to detail, each dish at N/Naka is carefully crafted to create a harmonious and balanced dining experience, earning it numerous accolades including two Michelin stars. 

Other Los Angeles-based finalists include Rashida Holmes for Emerging Chef and Margarita Manzke for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Ototo is a finalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, while Gilberto Cetina Jr., Hayato’s Brandon Hayato Go, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi, and Taco Maria’s Carlos Salgado are all finalists for Best Chef: California.

The full list of finalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation website

The winners will be announced on June 5, 2023, at a live event at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@benjerryvenicebeach).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

On April 3, ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store on the Venice...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Favor Outdoor Dining, Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes NOTE THE BRACKET AT THE BOTTOM OF...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Learn Surgical Skills at Cedars-Sinai’s Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)
News

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Southern California Food Banks Brace for Surge in Demand as Emergency Allotments End

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

LAX Launches $30 Billion Overhaul to Improve Traveler Experience Ahead of Olympics

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

$30 billion overhaul intended to address traffic and terminal access problems  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to undergo...
News, Real Estate

Office Sales in L.A. Plummet 76% in First Two Months of 2023

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News

Los Angeles County Board Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

Proposition 22 Upheld as Court Allows Uber, Lyft to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

Los Angeles City Council Takes Steps to Address RV Homelessness

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6 Million From Investors, 92-Year-Old Playa Del Rey Resident

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Asparagus with Charred Scallion and Miso-Tahini. Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant Food + Wine on Abbot Kinney Reveals Changes to Their Spring Menu

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

New wines and cocktails added to menu as well By Dolores Quintana Plant Food + Wine has a new menu...
News

Vote This Sunday in the Venice Neighborhood Council Election!

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Vote in-person at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue. Polls open at 10:00 AM By Nick Antonicello  VENICE –...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Do You Think Outdoor Dining Should Be a Permanent Option? Take the Survey and Share Your Opinion

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Spaghetti quadrati, baby tomatoes, olive oil and basil⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Playa Brings California-Italy Fusion Cuisine to Playa Vista with New Osteria by the Beach

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...

