Ben & Jerry’s Venice to Offer Free Cones Next Week for Annual Free Cone Day

​​Ice cream lovers, mark your calendars! Ben & Jerry’s on the Venice Boardwalk is inviting you to celebrate Free Cone Day on April 3.

From noon to 8 p.m., the ice cream parlor will be offering free cones to customers who visit their store at 1307 Ocean Front Walk.

The tradition of Free Cone Day started in 1979, when Ben & Jerry’s founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, wanted to thank their loyal customers for their support after one year in business. Today, Free Cone Day has become a global event celebrated by Ben & Jerry’s shops around the world.

Customers can choose from a variety of flavors, including classics like Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Phish Food, and Cherry Garcia, or newer options like Netflix & Chilll’d, Milk & Cookies, and Topped Love is Love.

To learn more about Ben & Jerry’s Venice visit benjerry.com/venicebeach