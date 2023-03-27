March 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Chad Caruso at the Venice Beach Skatepark March 24 prior to beginning his skateboarding trip across America. Photo: Instagram (@chad_caruso)

Skateboarder Chad Caruso Embarks on 3,000-Mile Journey from Venice to Virginia to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Addiction

A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit organization for the prevention of drug addiction

Renowned skateboarder Chad Caruso has kicked off a 3,000-mile journey across the United States, starting at the Venice Beach Skatepark on March 24. Caruso is an accomplished skateboarder and YouTuber with over 15 years of experience in the sport. He is also a stuntman and is embarking on this ambitious journey to set a new Guinness World Record.

However, this is not just about setting records; Caruso’s journey is aimed at raising awareness for mental health and youth addiction. A portion of the funds raised during his skate across the country will be donated to Natural High, a non-profit organization for the prevention of drug addiction. 

Skateboarding has been a crucial tool in Caruso’s recovery from a difficult period in his life.

“Without the vigor and concentration sobriety has allowed me to nurture, I wouldn’t have been able to attempt this skate across the country,” said Caruso. His journey serves as a platform for raising awareness about the importance of having something passionate to focus on in life,” Caruso said. 

Donations can be made on Caruso’s GoFundMe page.

Caruso’s epic voyage will culminate at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA, in time for the first stateside edition of JACKALOPE, the biggest sports action festival in Canada. The event will take place from June 2 to 4 and will feature hundreds of thrill-hungry athletes in competitions such as street skateboarding, bouldering, base jumping, skimboarding, freestyle motocross, and beach volleyball. 

The festival will also include an “off-the-chain” demo from Tony Hawk and his crew. Other luminaries attending include Mitchie Brusko, Collin Graham, Reese Nelson, Tom Schaar, Elliot Sloan, and Bucky Lasek.

Caruso will meet with skateboarders and fans along the way before completing his journey at the celebratory JACKALOPE Fest. The skateboarding community, fans, and supporters are encouraged to donate to his cause and join him in raising awareness about the importance of mental health and preventing youth addiction.

