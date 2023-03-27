March 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Office Sales in L.A. Plummet 76% in First Two Months of 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales

By Dolores Quintana

In the city of Los Angeles, on the eve of Measure ULA taking effect, office sales have dropped significantly in the first quarter of this year as reported by The Real Deal.com. The totals are $154 million versus the $659 million from the same period last year. These figures come from Yard Matrix, a firm that examines the data related to commercial real estate sales and research. The firm analyzed and tracks data for offices over 25,000 square feet. 

In addition to the drop in sales, the valuation of commercial real estate has also decreased from $420 per square foot in 2022 to $254 per square foot in 2023 about a 39 percent drop in value.  

The temptation would be to blame this drop on Measure ULA, but more than one city in the United States faces similar issues with valuation and commercial sales because of the increased difficulty of raising acquisition capital. In national totals, the amount of office sales has also plunged from last year’s total of $4.6 billion to this year’s receipts of $12 billion according to figures from Yard Matrix. 

The city government has admitted that it is likely that the first year of revenue under Measure ULA is likely to be less than hoped, but still, projections for the revenue is $672 million starting in July and ending on June 30, 2024 but has also factored in the national drop in sales into the equation. The original estimate of Measure ULA revenues was $900 million. Vacancy rates remain high in Los Angeles since the last quarter of 2023 when 27% of offices in Los Angeles were vacant according to CBRE, but these figures have remained high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Measure ULA is a tax created to help the city fund affordable housing projects and provide resources to tenants at risk of homelessness and levies a tax of 4% for properties conveyed over $5,000,000, but under $10,000,000, and 5.5% for properties conveyed at $10,000,000 or more.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Los Angeles County Board Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

Proposition 22 Upheld as Court Allows Uber, Lyft to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

Los Angeles City Council Takes Steps to Address RV Homelessness

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6 Million From Investors, 92-Year-Old Playa Del Rey Resident

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Asparagus with Charred Scallion and Miso-Tahini. Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant Food + Wine on Abbot Kinney Reveals Changes to Their Spring Menu

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

New wines and cocktails added to menu as well By Dolores Quintana Plant Food + Wine has a new menu...
News

Vote This Sunday in the Venice Neighborhood Council Election!

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Vote in-person at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue. Polls open at 10:00 AM By Nick Antonicello  VENICE –...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Do You Think Outdoor Dining Should Be a Permanent Option? Take the Survey and Share Your Opinion

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Spaghetti quadrati, baby tomatoes, olive oil and basil⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Superfine Playa Brings California-Italy Fusion Cuisine to Playa Vista with New Osteria by the Beach

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Offer Relief to Restaurants Struggling With Outdoor Dining Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...

Mia Fienberg, the winner of the recent [] pictured with Congressman Ted Lieu and her submission “Contaminated”. Photo: Office of Ted Lieu.
News, Upbeat Beat

Otis College Hosts Congressman Ted W. Lieu’s Ninth Annual Congressional Art Competition Reception

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

High school students from 16 different schools in California’s 36th District submitted 206 pieces of art, with Mia Fienberg from...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: One-on-One With VNC Presidential Candidate Brian Averill

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Avid surfer, author and photographer makes second try for the VNC’s top spot after falling short in 2021 By Nick...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Institutions Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

LA Sanitation & Environment Hosts Community Celebration Inaugurating Venice Dual Force Main Sewer

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Prepare for Potential Three-Day Strike Starting Tuesday

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR