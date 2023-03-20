March 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA Sanitation & Environment Hosts Community Celebration Inaugurating Venice Dual Force Main Sewer

Two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park and other City Officials gathered last Thursday to celebrate the inauguration of the Venice Dual Force Main Sewer Project.

The Venice Dual Force Main Sewer Project is a new two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main that will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main. This pipeline provides system redundancy, increases capacity, and allows for inspection and repair of both pipelines as needed.

“I’m excited to celebrate the completion of the Venice Dual Force Main Sewer; with so much of the city’s plumbing infrastructure aging and dealing with the strains of our cities growth, projects like this are essential,” Park said. “I commend the work that LASAN has done in making this project a reality and their commitment to further advancing infrastructure improvements on the Westside.”

The new sewer pipe starts from the Venice Pumping Plant in Venice at Hurricane Street and Canal Court. It then continues to Marquesas Way and Via Dolce crossing the Venice canal, traveling eastward along Marquesas Way to Via Marina, to continue south along Via Marina to the Marina del Rey Channel.

“Part of LASAN’s commitment to protecting public health and the environment includes upgrading and maintaining the aging portions of our infrastructure,” said Barbara Romero, LASAN General Manager, “Replacing this 60-year-old sewer line will help prevent overflow during peak wet weather conditions.”

The sewer pipeline proceeds underneath the channel to Playa del Rey at Pacific Avenue and 62nd Avenue. Once in Playa del Rey, the pipe continues southbound on Pacific Avenue, crossing Culver Boulevard to Vista del Mar. On Vista del Mar, the pipeline continues to a connection point at Vista del Mar and Waterview Street. 

“Aging infrastructure is a ticking time bomb that poses serious public health risks to communities across the country,” said Tracy Quinn, CEO of Heal the Bay. “We are grateful that the City of Los Angeles has made this important investment to protect the health of our waterways and the people that live near them.”

Officials say that with the completion of the Venice Dual Force Main Sewer, the existing line can now be serviced for the first time in over  60 years. As both lines become fully operational, the combined two-mile section offers more than double the capacity and will protect existing sewer infrastructure and the surrounding community.

