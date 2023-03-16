March 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Two New Eateries Slatted for Boardwalk MDR

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center

By Dolores Quintana

Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look forward to in the coming months as reported by Toddrickallen.com. These two new spaces will be located at 4625 Admiralty Way in the Boardwalk MDR shopping center. There were two open storefronts and notices have gone up for Winston Pies which already has locations in Brentwood, Hollywood and Santa Monica. You can order from Winston Pies and pick it up at a local location or ship the pie nationwide. Locally, you can order flavors like Chocolate Cowgirl Pie™, Passion Fruit Meringue, the Southern Pecan Pie, which is gluten-free, and the Winter Berry Crumble, which is gluten-free and vegan. 

With the nationwide order option, they have a few strict rules to ensure that the pie you send will be as fresh as possible. Their website states, “Each pie is baked, prepared and shipped frozen. To avoid pies sitting in a warehouse over the weekend getting soggy, we ship Monday thru Wednesday only. We do not guarantee same-day shipping. Pies that require refrigeration, like Key West Lime and Funfetti, must be shipped overnight.”

The second new restaurant is PLANTA Cocina which is a plant-based restaurant led by Founder and CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder and Executive Chef David Lee. Their restaurant states, “PLANTA was born in 2016 to expand the accessibility and acceptability of plant-based dining; dining as it should be — an unguilty pleasure. Creating a premier hospitality collective of 100% plant-based restaurants, PLANTA reimagines, reinvents, and revitalizes, providing flavorful proof that the power of plants can change the world.”

The restaurant has locations in Florida, New YorkTorontoBethesda, and Chicago, along with the new location in Marina Del Rey, PLANTA Cocina plans on opening a location in Brentwood as well. You can order the restaurant’s food through their PLANTA at Home service. At the restaurants, they serve menus that change according to the location: some have sushi, small plates, chilled and raw dishes, which include salads, wok and noodle dishes and dumplings and others have pizzas, signature dishes, like burgers, snack and share, which are appetizers, among other options. PLANTA Cocina is a vegan restaurant.

