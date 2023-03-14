The Penmar Venice Hosting St. Patty’s Day Party!

Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music and more
The largest St. Patty’s Day party on the Westside is hitting The Penmar Golf Course this St. Patrick’s Day— St. Penmar’s Day: Festival on the Green on Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The event is being hosted by The Penmar Venice restaurant, located at 1233 Rose Avenue. Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music from Jack of Hearts (Bob Dylan Tribute Band), Johnny Marfa & The Lights, a special bagpipe performance by City of Angels Pipe Band, DJ Coowhip, Bushmills VIP Lounge (21+), whiskey tastings, Irish food & drink specials, face painting, giveaways, costume contests, photo booth, beer pong, cornhole, and so much more! Guests are encouraged to dress in the finest shade of green and bring a blanket for the lawn.
Food and drink offerings include the classic Corned Beef and Cabbage with Colcannon Irish Potatoes and Crunchy Bread, Irish Nachos, Burgers, Pizzas, and Tacos along with a pop-up from The Gastro Garage blowtorching their famous nitrous injected brioche-style donuts. Venice Duck Brewing Co will be hosting the green beer garden and Bushmills Irish Whiskey (21+) VIP Lounge with a DIY Irish Coffee Bar, premier seating, whiskey tastings, and raffling off a Golf Bag full of golf swag.
Tickets are $20 in advance for GA and VIP tickets are $50 and include front-of-line entry, access to the Bushmills VIP lounge, one hosted Bushmills cocktail, whiskey tastings, DIY Irish Coffee Bar, swag, premier seating & more!
To purchase tickets, visit StPenmarsDay.eventbrite.com