The Penmar Venice Hosting St. Patty’s Day Party!

Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music and more

​​The largest St. Patty’s Day party on the Westside is hitting The Penmar Golf Course this St. Patrick’s Day— St. Penmar’s Day: Festival on the Green on Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event is being hosted by The Penmar Venice restaurant, located at 1233 Rose Avenue. Shenanigans will begin at 2 p.m. and include the Venice Duck Green Beer Garden, live music from Jack of Hearts (Bob Dylan Tribute Band), Johnny Marfa & The Lights, a special bagpipe performance by City of Angels Pipe Band, DJ Coowhip, Bushmills VIP Lounge (21+), whiskey tastings, Irish food & drink specials, face painting, giveaways, costume contests, photo booth, beer pong, cornhole, and so much more! Guests are encouraged to dress in the finest shade of green and bring a blanket for the lawn.

Food and drink offerings include the classic Corned Beef and Cabbage with Colcannon Irish Potatoes and Crunchy Bread, Irish Nachos, Burgers, Pizzas, and Tacos along with a pop-up from The Gastro Garage blowtorching their famous nitrous injected brioche-style donuts. Venice Duck Brewing Co will be hosting the green beer garden and Bushmills Irish Whiskey (21+) VIP Lounge with a DIY Irish Coffee Bar, premier seating, whiskey tastings, and raffling off a Golf Bag full of golf swag.

Tickets are $20 in advance for GA and VIP tickets are $50 and include front-of-line entry, access to the Bushmills VIP lounge, one hosted Bushmills cocktail, whiskey tastings, DIY Irish Coffee Bar, swag, premier seating & more!

To purchase tickets, visit StPenmarsDay.eventbrite.com