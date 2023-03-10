Scooter Braun Buys Former Broad Art Foundation Building Near Santa Monica-Venice Border for $25.9 Million

Music entrepreneur buys 1927 four-story brick building at 3355 Barnard Way

By Dolores Quintana

Scooter Braun, a talent manager and entrepreneur, has purchased the building that used to house the Broad At Foundation’s art collection in Santa Monica as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Eli Broad and his wife Edythe were philanthropists and art collectors in addition to Eli Broad’s work as a real estate developer. The original site of their art collection was a humble brick building in the city of Santa Monica that had been built in 1927 and is located close to the beach. The collection is marvelous and has works from artists like Jeff Koons, Barbara Kruger, Glenn Ligon, Ed Ruscha, Cy Twombly and Christopher Wool. The Broad’s art collection is considered top-notch and is an attraction for denizens of the art world.

When the Broad’s opened their museum, they had no use for the building and it was sold in 2015. The buyer, according to The Wall Street Journal, was a limited liability company connected to Diane von Furstenberg’s family and they picked the building up for $16.5 million.

Scooter Braun, is part of a different discipline within the art world, namely music, and he bought the building for $25.9 million.

The building is four stories tall with 24,000 square feet of space that has an ocean view since it is located near the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Venice and has its own skate ramp, rooftop deck, lounge areas and landscaping.

Braun has also purchased a mansion in Brentwood for $65 million in September 2021. The estate was brand new and was one of the most expensive sales in the area. He is the CEO of Hybe America which recently bought the hip-hop label Quality Control Music from Atlanta.

The building’s sale was represented by the Westside Estate Agency by listing agents Drew Meyers and Kurt Rappaport.