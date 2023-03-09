March 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia’s Anti-Theft Measures

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase in thefts since 2021

Hyundai and Kia have launched a service campaign to prevent the theft of millions of their vehicles that have become targets of a TikTok social media challenge. 

The companies have recently developed theft deterrent software for these vehicles, which lack an immobilizer, and will provide it free of charge to vehicle owners. The software updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on. In addition, Hyundai will provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

The effort is in response to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities resulting from this social media challenge. NHTSA urges owners of these vehicles to contact Hyundai or Kia for information on free updates.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase in thefts since 2021. Social media platform TikTok has fueled these thefts, with many videos showing how to take advantage of security flaws in these cars.

To reduce the risk of theft, the LAPD said owners should take steps such as installing a steering wheel locking device, battery disconnect switch, kill switch, aftermarket antitheft system or GPS tracking device. Additionally, it is recommended that drivers park their cars in well-lit areas or secured locations and make sure all windows and doors are locked before leaving the vehicle.

Hyundai and Kia are also working with law enforcement agencies by providing more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states. Interested vehicle owners can contact local law enforcement to see if a wheel lock is available.

This phased approach for rolling out free software updates will begin later this month for both companies. According to the LAPD, there is not a specific model thives are targeting; rather, the primary cause for an increase in vehicle thefts is that Kia and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2010 and 2021 are not equipped with an ignition immobilizer which can be compromised using a USB cable.

If anyone has additional information regarding vehicle thefts, they can contact their local LAPD Geographic Area Auto Detective at 1-877-527-3247 or visit www.lacrimestoppersorg and www.lapdonline.org respectively for anonymous tips and more information.

in News
Related Posts
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Motion for Pride Flag Display

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
News

Battle Continues Over Fate of Iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Local activists fight to save tower from demolition by LA County The fate of the iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower located...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Oyster-Centric Bar CouCou Coming Main Street in Venice

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

CouCou arrives at 218 Main Street By Dolores Quintana Venice will have a new bar that features cocktails, oysters and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Isla Restaurant Finds Permanent Home in Santa Monica’s Main Street

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Restaurant to open in former Little Prince space later this month By Dolores Quintana Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Announces Plans for Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...
News, Upbeat Beat

Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...
News, Upbeat Beat

Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st Friends of the...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Department of Health Care Services Funds $25.3 Million Grant for UCLA’s Homeless Healthcare Initiative

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

Councilmembers Call for LADWP to Report on Response to Record-Breaking Winter Storm

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Photo: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana The lead singer of the...

Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in Venice

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

The Journey from Venice Community Housing Corp. will bring 90 apartments to Lincoln  Boulevard After eight months of construction, progress...
News, Real Estate

Brookfield Corp. Defaults on $784M Loans for Two Buildings

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposal Backed by LA County Board of Supervisors Seeks to Prevent Discrimination Based on Past Criminal Records

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

LAPD Citizen’s Academy Takes Students on Tour of Air Support and Communications Facilities

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

Mar Vista Cardiac Arrest Survivor Reunited With LAFD Rescuers

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR