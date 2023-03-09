March 10, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Motion for Pride Flag Display

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year

​​Los Angeles County offices will raise the Progress Pride Flag during June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month, according to a motion unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors. 

The motion directed the county’s Internal Services Department to display the flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and other Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year. 

The move is in contrast to recent actions taken by other governing bodies that have banned displays of the Pride flag. Last month, Huntington Beach City Council voted against flying the flag on city-owned property, two years after voting unanimously to fly it.

The Progress Pride Flag was created by artist Daniel Quasar as a reimagination of Gilbert Baker’s original Gay Pride flag first flown 45 years ago on Freedom Day in San Francisco. The new design includes black and brown stripes representing marginalized and diverse communities of color, those lost to HIV/AIDS, and those living with the disease. Chevron shapes in the new colors represent “a need for forward movement,” according to the motion.

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey Horvath introduced the motion, with Hahn stating that they were seeing “anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills being passed at an alarming rate across the country.” By raising the Progress Pride Flag at county facilities, LA County is making its position clear: “LGBTQ+ residents have unwavering support from their government,” said Hahn in a statement after the vote.

Los Angeles County is one of several US cities that have passed similar measures allowing for displays of Pride flags during LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations.

in News
Related Posts
News

Battle Continues Over Fate of Iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Local activists fight to save tower from demolition by LA County The fate of the iconic Venice Lifeguard Tower located...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Oyster-Centric Bar CouCou Coming Main Street in Venice

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

CouCou arrives at 218 Main Street By Dolores Quintana Venice will have a new bar that features cocktails, oysters and...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Isla Restaurant Finds Permanent Home in Santa Monica’s Main Street

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Restaurant to open in former Little Prince space later this month By Dolores Quintana Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Announces Plans for Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...
News, Upbeat Beat

Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...
News, Upbeat Beat

Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st Friends of the...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Department of Health Care Services Funds $25.3 Million Grant for UCLA’s Homeless Healthcare Initiative

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

Councilmembers Call for LADWP to Report on Response to Record-Breaking Winter Storm

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Photo: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana The lead singer of the...

Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in Venice

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

The Journey from Venice Community Housing Corp. will bring 90 apartments to Lincoln  Boulevard After eight months of construction, progress...
News, Real Estate

Brookfield Corp. Defaults on $784M Loans for Two Buildings

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposal Backed by LA County Board of Supervisors Seeks to Prevent Discrimination Based on Past Criminal Records

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

LAPD Citizen’s Academy Takes Students on Tour of Air Support and Communications Facilities

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

Mar Vista Cardiac Arrest Survivor Reunited With LAFD Rescuers

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Survey: Should Venice Beach Host an Olympic Games Event?

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Despite having a world-class skate park, waves to surf and sandy beaches for volleyball, Venice Beach will not be hosting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR