Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Announces Plans for Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his first West Coast restaurant, Café Boulud Beverly Hills. The restaurant is set to open in late 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, a new boutique condominium developed by SHVO, a leading luxury real estate investment and development firm.

“I have been visiting Los Angeles for more than 30 years and have many fond memories from filming a tv series, ‘After Hour,’ with chefs and restaurants across the city many years ago. I always teased Wolfgang that if he opened a restaurant in New York, I would open a restaurant in LA. After the opening of Cut, this is a promise delivered,” Boulud said. “Café Boulud Beverly Hills will be able to take advantage of the fresh, vibrant market, which I am looking forward to sourcing local produce from and is the foundation for the City’s thriving culinary scene.”

The Café Boulud brand holds great significance for Chef Boulud, as it was named after the original Café Boulud started on his family’s farm outside of Lyon, France by his great-grandparents. The restaurant’s menu will be focused on four inspirations: La Tradition – classic dishes of French cooking; La Saison – seasonal specialties of the market; Le Potager – vegetables from the garden; and Le Voyage – exotic flavors from around the world.

Located on 9200 Wilshire Boulevard, the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills is the first new condominium in Beverly Hills in ten years. With 54 private residences featuring five-star services and amenities of Mandarin Oriental, it offers added security and privacy to residents.

“Daniel and I have been close friends for 20 years, during which time I’ve been a regular guest at his various restaurants and had the pleasure of enjoying his impeccable cuisine. He’s one of the most talented chefs in the world and we are delighted to be bringing his unique culinary experiences to the residents at our property, as well as the Beverly Hills community, for the first time,” said Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO of SHVO.

Chef Boulud will also operate a private dining service called Boulud Prive exclusively for residents of both the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills and its sister property, the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue.

Renowned artistic director Marc Ange will design Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills which joins existing establishments in Toronto, the Bahamas, Blantyre and New York City.