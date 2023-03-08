Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st

Friends of the Venice Library, a nonprofit that supports the Venice branch of the Los Angeles Public Libraries (LAPL), is hosting a book sale on April 1st to help raise funds.

Bert Fallon, Treasurer, has been working with the group for over forty years, while Linda Martinek, President, has been a member of the board since 2014, and involved for far longer. The organization was founded in 1984, with the aim to “raise funds and provide essential materials” for an array of library services and inventory.

Membership is an annual $20, renewable each year, with 80-125 members. Membership has fluctuated since the pandemic – fundraising and volunteers plummeted, with the library no longer permitted to accept book donations to sell – their main source of funding.

“That’s the biggest need we have,” says Linda. “We’re only gonna have three book sales this year. We used to have quarterly but we had to get it down to three.”

Friends of the Venice Library helps provide resources for all library programs, specifically funding the Pilates and Chess programs. “I’m excited to go to the exercise classes.” Linda remarks. “I really missed having those during the pandemic. I know the toddler storytime is very popular in the community. Line dancing is also very popular. And the chess club gets a pretty dedicated following too.”

Bert says that libraries are of “vital importance – you can partly see that in terms of community support. you can go back to Proposition L, [where the] entire Los Angeles community voted to dedicate a certain portion of funds out of the city budget to all libraries.”

Bert and Linda point out that in addition to books, libraries provide computers, WiFi, phone charging, magazines, printing, photocopying, GED certificates, literary classes, ESL classes, voting applications, and citizenship training. “It’s essential, really.” Linda stresses.

The library is also slated to host a summer open house, to celebrate the library’s summer reading program. “This is the next big thing, I’d say,” says Linda. The program will feature entertainment, goody bags, and musical ensembles (which have included live bands and jazz trios) along with demonstrative shows (which have included reptile displays and fencing). “This is just a community, fun event to encourage people to come and enjoy the library.”

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st. Members of the community can make appointments to donate quality-condition books by emailing friendsofvenicelibrary@gmail.com, and can also review requirements for book donation and general membership at https://www.friendsofvenicelibrary.com. The Venice Library is located at ​​501 South Venice Blvd, and has free parking.