Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home

By Dolores Quintana

The lead singer of the alt-rock band Young the Giant, Sameer Gadhia has purchased a small home in Venice for $2 million.

As reported by The Dirt.com, the singer and his wife Jessica spent $2 million on the home which dates back to the 1940s but has since been remodeled. The former owners also own WHLF Studio, an interior design company. The Gadhias paid slightly more than the originally listed price of $100,000.

The two-bedroom and two-bath home is located very close to the Venice Canals area and Abbot Kinney and the beach aren’t that much farther away. The square footage is a little more than 940 square feet and has redwood floors that have been refurbished recently. While the home is compact, it also has a garage of 320 square feet. The former residents used the space as a home office and gym and the listing states that the garage could also be used as an ADU if the new owners desire to do so.

Outside, the front courtyard’s amenities include a fire pit with log seats and a covered porch with a wood and glass door that connects to the living room. The living room has a custom faux fireplace and nearby the kitchen has Swiss Woodworking cabinets, Cafe appliances, a breakfast nook and a custom-made range hood constructed of plaster.

The master bedroom has an unusual door, one that resembles a sliding barn door, the room is filled with light and has a spa bathroom ensuite. Inside, you will find dual vanities and a rain shower and a soaking tub. The guest bedroom and a smaller bathroom take up the rest of the space in the main house.

The gravel backyard has a pergola and a second fire pit and nearby there is a carport that will hold two cars.