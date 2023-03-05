Construction Progresses on New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in Venice

The Journey from Venice Community Housing Corp. will bring 90 apartments to Lincoln Boulevard

After eight months of construction, progress is being made on a new permanent supportive housing complex in Venice.

The complex, called The Journey apartments, is being built by the Venice Community Housing Corp. on a property previously occupied by Safe Place for Youth at 2467-2471 Lincoln Boulevard.

The four-story building will feature 90 studio apartments, a 10-car garage, and on-site supportive services upon completion.

Studio One Eleven is designing the contemporary mixed-use project which will offer a variety of apartment sizes and front Lincoln Boulevard with a new plaza.

Private yards and an interior courtyard will provide additional open space exclusively for residents. The estimated budget for

The Journey’s project costs were $28.6 million at the time of groundbreaking and funding comes from multiple sources including Measure HHH.