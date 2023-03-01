March 1, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance by NCL Westside Chapter

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11

National Charity League Westside Chapter is set to host two events in March, the Career Panel Event in Brentwood and the Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance in Marina del Rey. 

The Career Panel event, scheduled for Sunday, March 5th at Brentwood Country Club, will feature a panel discussion of dynamic women in various career fields such as education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing, and sports. The event will also feature a skills session on “how to network” for mothers and daughter members of the Westside Chapter.

The panelists at the Career Panel event include Dana Gonzalez, Director of Upper School and Gender Studies teacher at Brentwood School in LA; Cara Natterson, MD, pediatrician, consultant, New York Times bestselling author and Co-Founder/CEO of Order of Magnitude; Alec Spivack, Director of Partnership Strategy for the Los Angeles Rams and sports enthusiast with an obsession for innovative and strategic marketing campaigns.

On Saturday, March 11th at The Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, the Westside Chapter will be hosting the Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance Graduating. The graduating class will be honored and recognized for their leadership development, cultural activities and philanthropy services they completed during their six-year mother-daughter program. The evening will commence with a Father/Daughter Waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer followed by dinner and awards.

The Ticktockers from the graduating class will be recognized for their over 1,000 philanthropy hours achieved during their time with The Westside Chapter of NCL. They worked closely with philanthropy partners such as Bread and Roses, Hollygrove and Ronald McDonald House. Heal the Bay was selected as their focus philanthropy this year where they spent summer/fall cleaning up nearby beaches.

Members from Santa Monica High School, Palisades Charter High School, Brentwood School, Archer, Harvard Westlake and Immaculate Heart are among those who will be graduating from the Class of 2023. This event promises to be an inspiring celebration honoring young leaders who have dedicated themselves to serving others through volunteer work while excelling academically.

