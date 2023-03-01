Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence Workshop in Venice

Workshop set for this Saturday at Beyond Baroque

A four-hour workshop titled “Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence” will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11:00 AM PST in person at Beyond Baroque in Venice.

The workshop is designed to help participants cultivate self-awareness around their emotions by using the practices of journaling, mindfulness and meditation. Led by Janice Littlejohn, the workshop aims to give participants permission to feel their feelings without being consumed by or judging them.

It is important to note that this is not a creative writing class. Journaling assignments discussed during the workshop are designed to help participants explore and understand their emotions and triggers. Written work will not be critiqued based on its content. Discussions of work are encouraged, but completely voluntary.

For those interested in attending the event, tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-in-your-feelings-a-workshop-with-janice-rhoshalle-littlejohn-tickets-539627058057