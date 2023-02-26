Architect Creates a Stunning Venice Bungalow

A remarkable home built in the city of Venice was the subject of an article at Dwell.com about “houses that we love.” The home, called the B+B house, was designed by the architectural firm Design, Bitches and they call it a “ground-up, single-family residence and guest house/studio.”

The website goes further into the description and says, “While sandwiched closely between neighboring houses, this site has an incredible sense of urban openness, punctuated by rows of palm trees. The view of the expansive palm-speckled sky allows for the innermost part of the site to become the true center of the home, with the main house and the guest house/studio connected through a nested yard. While carefully crafted, the B+B house feels instantly comfortable—not too precious to be lived in. We invite the wildness and unpredictability of life inside, creating a wonderfully rich and vibrant place to call home.”

The home is a 1,973-square-foot home with a 716-square-foot detached garage/studio

The landscape design is by Terremoto and the civil engineering was done by CM Peck, the structural engineer was Parker Resnick Structural Engineering and the general contractor was Oliver Garrett Construction Inc.

The home has a gable roof that fits in with the neighborhood’s overall vibe and has an open floor plan and vertical cladding.

Design, Bitches description goes on to state, “The site, while sandwiched closely between neighboring houses, has an incredible sense of openness to the sky with views punctuated by surrounding palm trees. The view up and out from the innermost part of the site is the true center of the home, so we created a dynamic connection between the main house and the rear studio through the interior yard. At the upstairs studio at the rear, we peeled the roof back from one-third of the volume, while the opposite primary bedroom acts as a treehouse overlook creating a distinctly different experience on either side of the central yard. All spaces needed to have the ability to connect and retreat depending on how they might be used at present or many years into the future. The garage can house cars, music recording sessions, casual movie screenings, or be used as a guest studio.”

The estate is situated in the famed area of Venice known for having beach bungalows that date from the early 20th century.

Finally, the designer’s statement adds, “Proportion and scale were carefully considered from larger formal intersections down to the varying details and directionality of material texture, pattern, and rhythms. The flexible loft in the double-height front room bridges the boundaries between gathering and retreat. Interior windows were punched through upstairs volumes so both cross breezes and conversations continue and flow from upstairs down to the main living areas that spill into the yard. Solar hot water/radiant flooring and solar skylights are used, minimizing energy consumption throughout the year.”

The home is surrounded by an adorable wooden fence and has a boxy stylish and retro yet modern vibe under the blond wood exposed ceiling beams and comes with a cute copper tub.