Rendering: PK Architecture

LA City Council Advances Redevelopment Plans for Former 99 Cents Store on Border of Mar Vista and Culver City

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street.

​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion Development Corp. has taken a significant step forward in its bid to redevelop the former site of a 99 Cents Only Store on the border between Los Angeles and Culver City with housing and retail. 

Last week, the Los Angeles City Council adopted the findings of an environmental study for their section of the site, which includes parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. The site used to be home to a 99 Cents Only store before a fire destroyed the building in July 2022. 

The parcel is set for demolishment, making way for new buildings that will feature a total of 144 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments as well as 19,100 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The plans also call for two levels of subterranean parking for 187 vehicles. In exchange for density bonus incentives enabling the construction of a larger structure than otherwise permitted by zoning rules, Bastion will be required to set aside 19 apartments as deed-restricted affordable housing.

PK Architecture has been tasked with designing the Triangle Center project, which will occupy a site long known as the Triangle Center. Plans show a six-story building fronting Washington Boulevard with a smaller five-story face along Zanja to the north. An L-shaped footprint above the podium level would leave space for a pool courtyard and amenity deck on the second floor. Additionally, roughly 5,000 square feet of public open space has also been proposed at street level.

While construction is expected to occur over roughly 20 months, no groundbreaking date has been announced yet.

