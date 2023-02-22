February 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Are South Venice Encampments Next for City Clean-Up?

While Library and Centennial Park are cleared with fencing, South & North Venice Blvd should be the next priority in the removal of street encampments here in Venice!

By Nick Antonicello

Since the change in administrations from Garcetti to Bass and Bonin to Park, some 150 unhoused individuals are off the streets and inside according to public comments made by Councilwoman Traci Park earlier this month.

And while the work to remove the encampments has been brisk and noble, several other pockets of Venice continue to have a significant homeless population that hopefully will be prioritized for clean-ups soon.

The video above was taken earlier this month driving along Venice Blvd due east along the parking areas behind the Friday Farmer’s Market directly across the street of the Library.

Other photos are homeless hot spots indicate other locales in and around both North and South Venice Boulevard as it appears some of the former campers in other areas of this neighborhood are now concentrating and populating in this open area across from residential properties.

Have a homeless issue in your neighborhood? Please feel free to contact me at nantoni@mindspring.com so we bring the issue to the proper city officials. Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who serves as a member of the Outreach & Oceanfront Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Feel free to contact him to help solve the problem.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Brian Averill. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: Twice a Charm?

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Author, photographer, surfer Brian Averill mounts a second run for President of the Venice Neighborhood Council, seeks a more positive,...

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

By Tom Elias If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A Man for the Marina!

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Community Officer hopeful Steve Bradbury focuses on representing MDR on the Venice Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello A Marina del...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: The Time for an Action Plan for Venice Beach Is Now!

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

New political leadership, and the end of pandemic restrictions bodes well for a comprehensive action plan to restore and revive...

Photos: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Thoma’s On Lincoln Finally Demolished

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Abandoned for nearly a decade, building succumbs to the proverbial wrecking ball! By Nick Antonicello After years of decay, deterioration...
Opinion

Jay Handal Seeks Full Term as VNC Treasurer

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Westside Activist, Entrepreneur, Restaurateur and Owner of Venice ERBA Markets, Handal has a passion for community service! By Nick Antonicello...

Clark Brown. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood! By Nick...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...
Opinion

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

January 25, 2023

Read more
January 25, 2023

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum earns support of Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn and LAHSA Chair...

News, Opinion

Yolanda Gonzalez: A Community Advocate for Community Officer!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

Longtime Venice activist Yolanda Gonzalez seeks seat on Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello Yolanda Gonzalez is a jack of all...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Opinion

Column: Community Officer Soledad Romero Ursua Seeks Reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council, Fighting to Keep Our Streets Safe and Secure!

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

This the first in a series of interviews with the candidates seeking election or reelection to the Venice Neighborhood Council...

Councilwoman Traci Park (center left) and LA Mayor Karen Bass (center right) pictured in Venice earlier this month. Photo: Facebook (@councilwomantracipark).
News, Opinion

Column: Building a Better CD-11!

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park and staffers address homeless concerns and the promises kept in her opening salvo on the LA City...

Looking east on Flower Avenue in Venice. Photos: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

​​Column: Cleaned & Cleared: Flower Avenue Tents Removed!

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

By Nick Antonicello  On the heels of the Hampton sweep and cleanup, Flower Avenue off Lincoln Boulevard here in Dog...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion

Venice Shorts: Bonin & Darling Seek Delegate Slots to California Democratic Party Convention, Flower Avenue Update, Homeless Count

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

By Nick Antonicello While Councilwoman Traci Park is now knee-high in developing new public policy downtown, her predecessor and recent...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR