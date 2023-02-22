Venice Shorts: Are South Venice Encampments Next for City Clean-Up?

While Library and Centennial Park are cleared with fencing, South & North Venice Blvd should be the next priority in the removal of street encampments here in Venice!

By Nick Antonicello

Since the change in administrations from Garcetti to Bass and Bonin to Park, some 150 unhoused individuals are off the streets and inside according to public comments made by Councilwoman Traci Park earlier this month.

And while the work to remove the encampments has been brisk and noble, several other pockets of Venice continue to have a significant homeless population that hopefully will be prioritized for clean-ups soon.

The video above was taken earlier this month driving along Venice Blvd due east along the parking areas behind the Friday Farmer’s Market directly across the street of the Library.

Other photos are homeless hot spots indicate other locales in and around both North and South Venice Boulevard as it appears some of the former campers in other areas of this neighborhood are now concentrating and populating in this open area across from residential properties.

Have a homeless issue in your neighborhood? Please feel free to contact me at nantoni@mindspring.com so we bring the issue to the proper city officials. Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who serves as a member of the Outreach & Oceanfront Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Feel free to contact him to help solve the problem.