February 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: GoFundMe.

Inglewood Restaurant “A Family Affair” Destroyed by Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated

By Dolores Quintana

A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood, has sadly met with an unexpected and serious setback since an electrical fire burned the restaurant down on the morning of February 19. The damage to the restaurant was total and the building was destroyed. The restaurant was founded in Westchester at 5575 W Manchester Avenue by two African American women in October of 2021. 

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started to help the owners of the restaurant continue to pay their employees, cover rental fees and buy new equipment and supplies. So far contributions to the campaign have raised 4,854 out of their overall goal of $50,000 in two days. You can donate here

On the Go Fund Me page, the owners said, “We have been truly blessed to make our customers feel at home, contribute to ending homelessness by providing jobs and assisting with living arrangements for our employees, and being of service in our community.” 

For A Family Affair,  family is everything, the page also states that “We consider our customers, employees, and community our family. We are asking our community to help us financially so we can continue to pay our employees and rebuild our restaurant back so that it’s better than ever. We love what we do and have faith that we will be able to make memories and continue feeding your souls with our Southern Cuisine.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Assemblymember Introduces Bill to Mandate Microfiber Filters on Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

LA City Council Approves Traci Park Motion to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 4 Venice Locations

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Who Led Development of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Double Lot Home on Abbot Kinney Hits the Market with 6 Parking Spaces

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

718 Hampton Drive property listed for $3.75 million Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, a home on a rare...

Photo: Citizen App
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Suspect After Four-Hour Standoff at Venice Motel

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Few details available about Tuesday afternoon incident After a four-hour standoff, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrested a potential...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Fire at Playa del Rey Home May Have Been Arson, Officials Say

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Manitoba Street home catches fire Tuesday A Playa del Rey home that caught fire Tuesday may have been caused by...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LAPD Seeks Public Help in Identifying Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision Near Lincoln and Jefferson

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

2016 white Audi A4 sought in connection to February 14 incident The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s...

Mark Ryavec is a veteran public affairs consultant. Mr. Ryavec served as a municipal staffer for the Los Angeles City Council and as the Chief Deputy Assessor of Los Angeles County. He has served as the president of Venice Stakeholders Association for over 12 years. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Venice Shorts: Venice Stakeholders Association Sues to Invalidate Bridge Housing Extension at 200 Sunset!

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

“I believe the chances of success are extremely good,” says Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: Instagram (@descroissantsparis).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery By Dolores Quintana Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Bill Would Would Permit Cannabis Cafes

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

A.B. 374 would amend existing law to allow licensees to sell freshly prepared food and beverages Last week, Assemblymember Matt...
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Passes Record Budget to Combat Homelessness

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

$609.7 million to go towards combating homelessness during the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA’s Proposed Outdoor Dining Ordinance Causes Outrage Among Restaurant Owners

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Proposal could leave restaurants with thousands of dollars in losses from wading through the city’s paperwork By Dolores Quintana  After...
News, Upbeat Beat

Ryan Horio of UCLA Wins Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant from Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Horio will receive $500 in grant funds from the VJAMM Committee to assist with his participation in the 54th Annual...
News, Upbeat Beat

Find Homeless People, Inc. Distributes 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers in Greater Los Angeles Area

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking As the New Year dawns, Find...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Convert Your Analog Memories Into Digital With Westside Video Services

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Sam Najah’s Westside Video Services bringing memories back to life By Susan Payne The boxes of 8mm and 16mm film,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR