February 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

By Tom Elias

If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one word: housing.

It’s not yet certain just which new housing measures will be proposed this year, but if the recent past is prologue, almost anything that includes new housing – permanent homes, tiny homes or temporary hotel and motel rooms for the homeless and new construction for other folks – will pass easily.

Some of that housing is needed, but there’s no hard evidence backing the state’s claims that 1.8 million new units must be built by the end of 2030 both to avert a disastrous rise in homelessness and fill the needs of first-time home buyers looking for something they can afford.

In fact, the state auditor last April reported that estimates of need from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) are unreliable because they’re based on information inputted to state computers by workers who never vetted it at all. Devastating as this report should have been, it was completely ignored by both lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom; no one in any office that deals with housing said a single public word about it.

Instead, they keep leaning on the unproven assumption that HCD estimates are correct. Never mind that HCD’s current estimate of housing need is about 1.2 million units lower than five years ago, but only a fraction that many units have actually been built or converted from commercial space emptied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the same legislators who in 2021 passed bills known as SB 9 and SB10, which essentially ended single family zoning statewide and allow apartment building in many currently spacious neighborhoods, in 2022 passed a couple more densifying laws.

Newsom signed all these measure into law with no hesitance. He shares all the assumptions pushed by HCD’s so-called experts, despite their being found derelict by the auditor.

One of last year’s new bills is already useful. That’s a measure allowing conversion of empty office or big box space and some parking lots into housing without local approvals. It was high time folks in high places recognized the reality that many white collar workers sent home to work at the pandemic’s outset will only be back in their old offices once in awhile, if that often.

That’s why companies that still believe workers accomplish more when they’re crowded together are setting up gyms and private eateries to entice staffers to return.

Okay, one of four major new housing laws makes sense.

But last year’s other new law, allowing dense new housing to be built without parking spaces so long as it’s near mass transit, does not.

This one is based on the assumption that all residents of such new buildings will use the available mass transit and not keep or use their own cars and pickups.

Said Newsom while signing the measure, “Reducing housing costs (by omitting parking spaces) for everyday Californians and eliminating emissions from cars: That’s what we call a win-win.”

But this assumption has never panned out. Because light rail and express buses don’t reach every corner of California’s cities, folks without cars often are left to hoof it for miles when they get as close to their destinations as mass transit can take them.

Knowing this, most still drive. That’s borne out by the reality that transit use has not risen significantly even as thousands of new apartments and condominiums went up in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Fresno.

Eliminating parking spaces in new buildings has already led to bidding wars for off-street parking in some areas around new buildings. There will be more of this, in addition to the ongoing frequent competition for on-street parking in and near those places.

That’s because everyone wants mobility. Newsom has not given up his, often riding in chauffeured vehicles escorted by local police and highway patrol motorcycles.

In short, this state’s housing policy operates in a kind of fantasy world first pushed by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, whose plans to densify the state languished for years in legislative committees before Newsom began supporting and signing them.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Who Led Development of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Double Lot Home on Abbot Kinney Hits the Market with 6 Parking Spaces

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

718 Hampton Drive property listed for $3.75 million Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, a home on a rare...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: A Man for the Marina!

February 16, 2023

Read more
February 16, 2023

Community Officer hopeful Steve Bradbury focuses on representing MDR on the Venice Neighborhood Council By Nick Antonicello A Marina del...
Opinion

Venice Shorts: The Time for an Action Plan for Venice Beach Is Now!

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

New political leadership, and the end of pandemic restrictions bodes well for a comprehensive action plan to restore and revive...

Rendering: Belzberg Architects.
News, Real Estate

New Two-Story Commercial Building Proposed for Main Street Near Venice

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Project at Marine and Main would replace current parking lot A new two-story commercial building has been proposed for Main...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Apple Gains Approval for Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...
News, Real Estate

A Venice Home with Open Concept Design and Surrounded by Lush Foliage Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

730 Palms Boulevard property hits market for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A modern architectural marvel has gone on the...

Photos: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Venice Shorts: Thoma’s On Lincoln Finally Demolished

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Abandoned for nearly a decade, building succumbs to the proverbial wrecking ball! By Nick Antonicello After years of decay, deterioration...

Photos: Compass
News, Real Estate

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million By Dolores Quintana More...
News, Real Estate

Measure ULA Heading to Court as Landlords, Taxpayers Association File Lawsuit Against City of Los Angeles

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

4-Bed, 5-Bath Home Hits Market in Mar Vista for $3.4M

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space  A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in...
Opinion

Jay Handal Seeks Full Term as VNC Treasurer

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Westside Activist, Entrepreneur, Restaurateur and Owner of Venice ERBA Markets, Handal has a passion for community service! By Nick Antonicello...

Clark Brown. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Doing the Job and Doing It Well!

January 30, 2023

Read more
January 30, 2023

Retired Attorney Clark Brown is a “no-nonsense” Venetian fighting the plague of street encampments here in the neighborhood! By Nick...

Photo: Compass/The MLS
News, Real Estate

Century-Old California Craftsman Home Hits Market Steps from Santa Monica Beach

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

$4.4 million price tag on Vicente Ter home Nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined block of Santa Monica, mere steps from...
News, Real Estate

Experience Luxury Beachside Living in Newly Constructed Venice Home

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

112 Paloma Avenue home hits market for $4,195,000 Enjoy luxurious beachside living at its finest with a newly constructed Venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR