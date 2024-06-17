Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym

A newly completed residence in a prestigious Pacific Palisades enclave, on a rare half-acre lot with ocean views, has hit the market at $34 million.

Completed in 2024, this California modernist home features Taj Mahal slab stone, Apparatus lighting, and numerous amenities, including a full spa, theater, and a resort-like backyard with an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and private cabana. The main level, with 12-foot ceilings and steel-framed doors, is flooded with natural light, highlighting artisan-crafted walnut millwork.

The 15,681-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The primary suite, with vaulted ceilings, a sitting room, coffee bar, dual custom closets, and stone-clad baths, offers panoramic vistas and a peaceful sanctuary.

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym, massage room, sauna, and steam room. The property includes a two-car and subterranean six-car garage, an elevator, home automation system, private office, Wolf appliances, and a security system.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/538-chautauqua-boulevard-pacific-palisades-ca-90402/1582947220907222465/.