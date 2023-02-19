Double Lot Home on Abbot Kinney Hits the Market with 6 Parking Spaces

718 Hampton Drive property listed for $3.75 million

Just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, a home on a rare 5,800+ square foot double lot compound with commercial zoning and 6 parking spaces has hit the market.

“Enjoy two side-by-side homes, that offer you a creative compound in the heart of Venice, nestled just behind Abbot Kinney, and a short walk to Venice Beach. Endless options here, with two side-by-side homes that have been reimagined as a collective creative haven, that exudes indoor/outdoor living at its finest,” reads the listing.

This property located at 718 Hampton Drive is offered for sale for $3.75 million. Built in 1953 and boasting 3,176 square feet of space, the property includes features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The first building has natural light pouring into it, featuring stainless steel appliances, ample storage, beautiful hardwood floors and an open floor plan – perfect for a live/work retreat or an office space. The second residence offers exposed beam ceilings and an equally flexible layout capable of realizing infinite possibilities.

This corner lot boasts six parking spaces with a secure perimeter fence surrounding the entire property.

To view the listing, visit https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/718-Hampton-Dr_Venice_CA_90291_M13297-50006?ex=2952494406